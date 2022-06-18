Watch
Video: Pro Slopestyle Riders Share Their Favourite Tricks
Jun 18, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
While we love seeing pro slopestyle riders throwing down huge tricks in their competition runs, what about when the pressure is off? We asked the world's best slopestyle riders what their favourite trick is.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
Slopestyle
1 Comment
owedog
(26 mins ago)
Would love to see an event of this added to the stops -- style and fun tricks. More engaging than the tech wizardry that slopestyle is at right now.
[Reply]
