Video: Pro Slopestyle Riders Share Their Favourite Tricks

Jun 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


While we love seeing pro slopestyle riders throwing down huge tricks in their competition runs, what about when the pressure is off? We asked the world's best slopestyle riders what their favourite trick is.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Innsbruck 2022 Slopestyle


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Would love to see an event of this added to the stops -- style and fun tricks. More engaging than the tech wizardry that slopestyle is at right now.





