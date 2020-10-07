Video: Pro Slopestyle Riders From Crankworx Innsbruck Take Over A Skatepark

Oct 7, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

What do you do when it's too wet to ride the slopestyle course at Crankworx Innsbruck? Hit the skatepark, of course.

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 What is happening?
Looking like gravity does not affect these rider i the same way as it used too?
Maybe this is part of the great reset?
  • 2 0
 Its Magneto
  • 1 0
 Or could it be some sort of super human control from growing up playing video games?
  • 2 0
 Sooo skilled... wish I could do 10% of it........
  • 1 0
 dude same
  • 1 0
 100% my skill set is the kid at 2:22...
  • 1 0
 Fedko!

