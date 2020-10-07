Pinkbike.com
Video: Pro Slopestyle Riders From Crankworx Innsbruck Take Over A Skatepark
Oct 7, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
What do you do when it's too wet to ride the slopestyle course at Crankworx Innsbruck? Hit the skatepark, of course.
Innsbruck
Videos
Riding Videos
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Slopestyle
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
aljoburr
Plus
(19 mins ago)
What is happening?
Looking like gravity does not affect these rider i the same way as it used too?
Maybe this is part of the great reset?
[Reply]
2
0
Supergirl56
(16 mins ago)
Its Magneto
[Reply]
1
0
aljoburr
Plus
(2 mins ago)
Or could it be some sort of super human control from growing up playing video games?
[Reply]
2
0
saladdodger
(48 mins ago)
Sooo skilled... wish I could do 10% of it........
[Reply]
1
0
Supergirl56
(16 mins ago)
dude same
[Reply]
1
0
Samarius
(3 mins ago)
100% my skill set is the kid at 2:22...
[Reply]
1
0
kmoter
(56 mins ago)
Fedko!
[Reply]
Looking like gravity does not affect these rider i the same way as it used too?
Maybe this is part of the great reset?
Post a Comment