Video: Pro Stage Highlights from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022

Jun 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe first Pro Stage of the year went down in dramatic fashion at EWS Tweed Valley in Scotland.

Super tight times, super fast racing and some new faces at the top of the table to shake up the standings heading into Sunday's stages. Enduro World Series


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 What is going on with the lack of coverage?
They must be having some kind of issue.
  • 3 0
 This has to be the most boring race coverage ever produced. C'mon EWS
  • 3 0
 That’s all ?
  • 2 0
 Right! e bike class had 13 stages and 7 minutes of highlights, no course preview, and not a single word from the commentators on the pro stage highlights. Hopefully there's a reason for it and full highlights are back to there normal great coverage.
  • 1 0
 eerily quiet
  • 1 0
 Terrible coverage





