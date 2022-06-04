Watch
Video: Pro Stage Highlights from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
Jun 4, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
The first Pro Stage of the year went down in dramatic fashion at EWS Tweed Valley in Scotland.
Super tight times, super fast racing and some new faces at the top of the table to shake up the standings heading into Sunday's stages.
Enduro World Series
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
allmountainrider81
(26 mins ago)
What is going on with the lack of coverage?
They must be having some kind of issue.
[Reply]
3
0
Sstar
(22 mins ago)
This has to be the most boring race coverage ever produced. C'mon EWS
[Reply]
3
0
DickKnows
(34 mins ago)
That’s all ?
[Reply]
2
0
travitiger
(21 mins ago)
Right! e bike class had 13 stages and 7 minutes of highlights, no course preview, and not a single word from the commentators on the pro stage highlights. Hopefully there's a reason for it and full highlights are back to there normal great coverage.
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(6 mins ago)
eerily quiet
[Reply]
1
0
jake00dd
(3 mins ago)
Terrible coverage
[Reply]
6 Comments
They must be having some kind of issue.