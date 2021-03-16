Pinkbike.com
Video: Pro Tips for Buying a Used Bike
Mar 16, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Buying a mountain bike online can be a daunting task. Knowing the type of bike that would work best for you, how much you should spend, when to barter, and when to walk away. Tom Bradshaw breaks down buying a used mountain bike.
40 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
43
1
thedirtyburritto
(52 mins ago)
Tom Bradshaw Vocabulary translator:
Wooeds = words
Quistins = Questions
taewo = Two
Matin = Mountain
Boike = Bike
weah = Where
Proice = price
puhsun = person
stips = steps
tist = test
pahnast = punished
haash = harsh
stio = still
naou = no
rit = red
impodent = important
sickond = second
bahgan = bargain
[Reply]
2
2
Poulsbojohnny
(31 mins ago)
LOL. Well done. But what a laugh. Lives in Canadia but has the Aussie accent. Not confusing at all! Someone needs to teach him how to say pro-ses and deckal.
[Reply]
1
1
mangochaos
(27 mins ago)
@Poulsbojohnny
: one of three Australians in the corridor.
[Reply]
5
0
Jmac888
(27 mins ago)
@Poulsbojohnny
: New Zealand accent, not Aussie! To be fair, probably more offensive to a Kiwi than an Aussie
[Reply]
1
0
CantClimb
(9 mins ago)
@Jmac888
: thought he was NZ..
[Reply]
20
0
cassonwd
(1 hours ago)
Good tips. Also Tom Bradshaw is great on camera. Love his videos so far PB, keep em comin!
[Reply]
2
0
Lukefuelex
(51 mins ago)
yess more tommy boi
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(38 mins ago)
His hands demanded a lot of attention.
[Reply]
19
2
BEERandSPOKES
(55 mins ago)
No. 1 tip, never by a pros or a racers old bike. It'll be thrashed and beyond reasonable repair.
[Reply]
9
0
conoat
(44 mins ago)
or really any bike more than a year old from a riding mecca. these include but are not limited to:
B.C./Whistler/Squamish
Santa Cruz and/or Tahoe
Moab
Morzine
Finale Ligure
[Reply]
4
0
hankj
(43 mins ago)
Yup. Personally I see a bike advertised from Squamish or St. George or wherever else there's a hardcore banger scene and warn off. Give me Costa Mesa or Florida or wherever else it's flatter and the people are older and tend to collect blingy bikes.
[Reply]
1
0
PTyliszczak
(15 mins ago)
See Jamie Edmonson's nukeproof on buy/sell right now:
www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3010986
[Reply]
3
0
PTyliszczak
(12 mins ago)
@conoat
: SHHH. Trying to sell my Ripmo frame soon but can see Pisgah from my porch. It's only been crashed... 30,000 times, two rear triangles, fork stantions are new cuz they old ones were f*cked, headset and BB a little worse for wear. But hey, it's a fun bike!
[Reply]
2
0
ksilvey10
(10 mins ago)
@conoat
: I CANNOT BELIEVE you didn't include Bentonville on this list!!!! The audacity!...
[Reply]
1
0
borisimobike
(9 mins ago)
I remember once someone re-selling Nate Hills’ “meticulously maintained” SB5... I distinctly remember watching that bike tomahawk down a rock slab in one Friday video haha. Of course, it was a yeti ridden by a pro so he was asking no less than $5k.
[Reply]
1
0
sspiff
(9 mins ago)
@hankj
: variability in CO is like the weather. A lot of crushers riding bikes into the ground out here, but even more scenester bros thinking harder about how to look matchy-matchy than how to ride well.
[Reply]
1
0
chrod
(9 mins ago)
Kansas. Always buy bikes from Kansas.
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(2 mins ago)
My 2004 Slayer begged to differ. Slayer keeps slayin. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[Reply]
12
0
rburroughs4
(40 mins ago)
I've bought 3 full sus bikes on PB, two high end ($3500+) bikes:
Calculate the cost for the following:
- Complete fork, shock, and dropper post factory overhaul ($550)
- New headset and bottom bracket ($100)
- New shifter and shifter cables ($90)
- New brake pads, fresh brake bleed, new rotors ($100+)
- New chain ($50)
- New grips and frame and shock/fork decals (swag) ($60)
- New tires ($140)
- Additional budget to cover misc items such as bearings, cassette, derailleur ($100)
That totals $1190. Use due diligence questions to determine how much of that money you will actually have to spend on deferred maintenance. Then take that finding to drop their list price 6,7, $800 or more... And there's your bike.
Use PayPal goods and services in case of material damage to the frame etc.
I would ALWAYS assume at a bare minimum $500 in deferred maintenance. Do that and you'll probably come out happy with your net spend, all said.
[Reply]
3
4
godii
(26 mins ago)
$3500 aint high end brother
[Reply]
3
0
jmtbf
(19 mins ago)
@godii
: high end is relative
[Reply]
2
0
Riggbeck
(16 mins ago)
@godii
: it was a few months ago.
[Reply]
2
0
christianlund
(13 mins ago)
@godii
: ok mr. dentist
[Reply]
10
0
CornPop
(55 mins ago)
Great Tips.........My number one must have is an honest seller that doesn't misrepresent what they're trying to sell.
[Reply]
2
0
GumptionZA
(37 mins ago)
theres always that person who wants way too much for their 16in trailbike because it was flagship in 2014 and has been sitting in a shed for 5 years. dont be that guy, dont buy that bike.
[Reply]
1
0
TheBlueBear
(25 mins ago)
This one got me. The guy listed the shock at 65x205, I checked with him 3 times. Got the shock and it was a 65x200. His response "I don't know why I did that". Thanks Jake mapes...
[Reply]
5
0
bigtim
(52 mins ago)
@mikelevy
is going to be so happy that someone else other than him says 'stank-chons'...
[Reply]
6
0
Noeserd
(45 mins ago)
Step one: Try to find a decent bike in this pandemic
[Reply]
2
0
Poulsbojohnny
(30 mins ago)
As tight as the market is, if I didn't like riding so much, I bet I could get MORE than I paid for my Jeffsy if I listed it. Frame wrapped since day 1, everything in good nick. I bet I could get at least $2,500 for it!
Maybe I could sell off my old 26" Kona....
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(7 mins ago)
I think scratched Stanchions can be fine... Provided the fork rides/services well with no oil/air loss or dirt ingress... It's more of a bargaining chip if you know about the history/service of the bike (like a buddy is selling it to you). Granted there can be obvious horrifying looking stanchions with sharp burrs, etc., but if it's been taken care of, no reason to look past an awesome bike!
[Reply]
1
0
Iron-nick
(1 mins ago)
I got a huge bargain 3 years ago: model year 2016 YT CAPRA, reciept from january 2017, bought at the beginning of 2018 from a roadie who only did mellow trails. the conditions were near-new, and I paid 1300 euros for it.
SUPER happy! But it took me a couple of months of hard, daily research to find my dream-machine!
PRO TIP: If you have a low budget and looking for a bargain, just have patience and do your daily research. You will eventually find your dream bike!
[Reply]
1
1
likeittacky
(45 mins ago)
I dont know about this, everybody needs a long, low and slack bike with at least 160 mm of travel ! Now because this video,PB used bike sales will be harder to make for people selling their rig. LOL !
[Reply]
3
1
MisterChow
(44 mins ago)
You forgot the part about realistic expectations. Don't expect a dentist bike with barista money.
[Reply]
4
2
digitalsoul
(22 mins ago)
But people here want barista's to be making dentist money with no skills.
[Reply]
1
0
jblu81
(30 mins ago)
When I bought a 2011 Yeti 303 I didn't check the wobble in the front fork and had to replace some bushings. Not a huge deal but worth checking when looking at a used bike.
[Reply]
4
2
MattP76
(29 mins ago)
Tip No1.... DON'T buy a second hand Carbon bike.
[Reply]
1
0
bananowy
(4 mins ago)
Why? CF doesn't fatigue like aluminium. CF is much easier to repair than aluminium in case it does break. Which it probably won't since it's also more durable than aluminium. Sounds to me like a potentially safer used option.
The only issue might be that some (relatively rare) types of damage might be harder to detect in carbon fibre (delaminating inside the frame). Just know who you're buying from. I would buy neither alu nor CF if I suspected the bike was hucked every day. There are enough middle aged trail centre warriors selling lightly used bikes to not bother with the riskier ones.
[Reply]
2
0
adzrees
(15 mins ago)
Anyone want to buy a bike here? ha
[Reply]
1
0
Lurch-ECD
(34 mins ago)
this comes after bike companies announcing a 8-12% hike
[Reply]
1
2
Erik2006
(16 mins ago)
this is super true just DON'T!!!
[Reply]
