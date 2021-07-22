Video: Pro Tips For Getting Your Bike Enduro Race Ready

Entering your first enduro race but don't know where to get started? Christina Chappetta is here to break down how to get your bike ready for the big day.0:00 - Intro1:20 - Cleaning2:59 - Bolt Check3:13 - Spoke Tension3:30 - Gear Check & Sprints3:55 - Fork Service4:32 - Brake Pad Check5:30 - Check Frame Bearings6:10 - Race Tires7:28 - Load Up Bike