Video: Pro Tips For Getting Your Bike Enduro Race Ready

Jul 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Entering your first enduro race but don't know where to get started? Christina Chappetta is here to break down how to get your bike ready for the big day.


0:00 - Intro
1:20 - Cleaning
2:59 - Bolt Check
3:13 - Spoke Tension
3:30 - Gear Check & Sprints
3:55 - Fork Service
4:32 - Brake Pad Check
5:30 - Check Frame Bearings
6:10 - Race Tires
7:28 - Load Up Bike





Posted In:
Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Sponsored


20 Comments

  • 24 0
 Ignorance is bliss. Better to not know your whole rig is about to implode.
  • 10 0
 I kinda get this but also feel like if you are gonna check for example your frame bearings, do it like 2 weeks before so you actually have time to get new ones or change them. I'm a little bit "if it aint broke dont fix it". Also, if is squeeks, spray water on it
  • 2 0
 Each to their own! Many levels of racers out there, or just adventure ride enthusiasts. The ol' water trick does work a treat sometimes.
  • 2 0
 I agree that checking bearings a couple of weeks before is a good idea to give time to change them. But a bearing can also go from good to seized in a matter of rides, so checking it close to the race is smart as well. Sometimes, just freeing up the inner race so it spins and popping off the shield and putting in fresh grease is enough, or at least better than nothing.
  • 2 0
 Definitely feel this way. I’ve torn my bike down before events and didn’t realize how long it would take to put back together?
  • 1 0
 Getting tires on and sealed the week before has helped me as well. They almost always leak a bit over the first few days
  • 5 1
 Pro tip: Let your local bike shop do it for you. Drop your bike on friday afternoon,not sooner.
Also,scrap all this and just buy a new bike before the race.
  • 1 0
 When in doubt, leave it to the pros!
  • 1 0
 You should really be ready to do this stuff yourself at races, bike park trips, etc
  • 4 0
 You might add in a spare derailleur hanger.
  • 2 0
 That might come next video ;-) This was just prepping the bike. I heard from 1 guy, he puts his spare der. hangers zip tied under the saddle so it's always there for each individual bike. I really liked that idea! If you have a way to break the zip tie hahah
  • 2 0
 Enduro Fruit was my nickname in high school.
  • 2 0
 Need more info on this one LOL....
  • 2 0
 no baguette? *gasp*
  • 1 0
 Only in France
  • 1 0
 Check chain & also check if can get a new one?
  • 1 0
 I do like that and if it's a race later in the season then this is great! A worn chain could definitely snap easier while sprinting on course.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



