Video: Pro Tips For Getting Your Bike Enduro Race Ready

Entering your first enduro race but don't know where to get started? Christina Chappetta is here to break down how to get your bike ready for the big day.
0:00 - Intro
1:20 - Cleaning
2:59 - Bolt Check
3:13 - Spoke Tension
3:30 - Gear Check & Sprints
3:55 - Fork Service
4:32 - Brake Pad Check
5:30 - Check Frame Bearings
6:10 - Race Tires
7:28 - Load Up Bike
