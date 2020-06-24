Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Pro Tips For Riding Roots with Christina Chappetta
Jun 24, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ever get to a spider web of roots and come to a screeching halt? Christina is here to show you how to tackle those tricky tree snakes.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
How Tos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138416 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
71253 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
52378 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
46219 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
38769 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
37257 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
33499 views
Rocky Mountain Announces Recall of Alloy 2018 - 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC, & Pipeline
30195 views
9 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
RadBartTaylor
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, I kick it root down
I put my root down
I kick it root down, I put my root down
So how we gonna’ kick it?
[Reply]
5
0
BennyOC
(51 mins ago)
Gonna’ kick it root down!
[Reply]
3
0
rrolly
(49 mins ago)
Don't panic on roots. If you're loose on the bike, you'll be better able to flow with the bike sliding a bit over them.
[Reply]
3
0
nyhc00
(35 mins ago)
No brakes
[Reply]
2
0
foes05
(26 mins ago)
Thanks Cristina for the Info ! Awesome Video !!
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(40 mins ago)
Dry roots are mostly fine. Wet roots can get very tricky.
[Reply]
1
0
GVArider
(20 mins ago)
Great presentation voice, competent script, this was really well done!
[Reply]
1
0
GVArider
(19 mins ago)
Would love to see more from Christina!
[Reply]
1
0
klerric
(13 mins ago)
Lots of wet roots in the UK.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009928
Mobile Version of Website
9 Comments
I put my root down
I kick it root down, I put my root down
So how we gonna’ kick it?
Post a Comment