Video: Pro Tips For Riding Roots with Christina Chappetta

Jun 24, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ever get to a spider web of roots and come to a screeching halt? Christina is here to show you how to tackle those tricky tree snakes.





Posted In:
Videos How Tos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
138416 views
Commencal Unveils 2021 Meta AM 29
71253 views
First Look: 2021 Specialized Epic & Epic Evo
52378 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
46219 views
AbsoluteBlack Launches New Graphene Infused Chain Lube at $150 a Bottle
38769 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
37257 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
33499 views
Rocky Mountain Announces Recall of Alloy 2018 - 2020 Instinct, Instinct BC, & Pipeline
30195 views

9 Comments

  • 4 0
 Yeah, I kick it root down
I put my root down
I kick it root down, I put my root down
So how we gonna’ kick it?
  • 5 0
 Gonna’ kick it root down!
  • 3 0
 Don't panic on roots. If you're loose on the bike, you'll be better able to flow with the bike sliding a bit over them.
  • 3 0
 No brakes
  • 2 0
 Thanks Cristina for the Info ! Awesome Video !!
  • 1 0
 Dry roots are mostly fine. Wet roots can get very tricky.
  • 1 0
 Great presentation voice, competent script, this was really well done!
  • 1 0
 Would love to see more from Christina!
  • 1 0
 Lots of wet roots in the UK.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009928
Mobile Version of Website