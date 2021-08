With a 6th place pro finish at EWS Whistler plus a generous handful of BC Enduro wins and podiums, it's fair to say that Christina Chappetta knows a thing or two when it comes to Enduro racing. Luckily for the rest of us, Christina is willing to share some tips and tricks to help you line up in your first ever enduro race start gate.0:00 - Intro1:49 - Transition Stages2:49 - Downhill Stages4:04 - Nutrition & Tech Zones5:55 - Riding Kit7:36 - Timing9:01 - Practice