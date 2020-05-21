Video: Profile of Trail Builder, Ice-Cream Shop Owner & Rider Matt Harris in 'Squamish Folks'

Although the storefront was closed this spring, Matt and Katie kept things going with online sales and ice cream deliveries. But with some additional safety measures in place Alice & Brohm is now open for in-person business.

This video was shot on two of Gary McFarlane's masterpiece trails, Unrelated Dead Guys and Somewhere Over There. They're some of Matt's favourites and he rides them from home all the time.

Matt is a skilled rider, with a long list of freeride accomplishments he won't tell you about. But Matt's dog Begbie is the faster, better rider of the two.

About this video: