Video: Profile of Trail Builder, Ice-Cream Shop Owner & Rider Matt Harris in 'Squamish Folks'

Matt Harris's life has centred on mountain biking for a long time. He's been many things, including a coach, a trail builder, a friend to many, an excellent rider, and a Kona ambassador. When he and his partner Katie opened their ice cream shop, Alice & Brohm, they did it with the support of the Squamish bike community, and brought their ice cream trailer to community events and local races all over the trail network. You can feel the community support when you see how many people end their rides at the shop.
This video was shot on two of Gary McFarlane's masterpiece trails, Unrelated Dead Guys and Somewhere Over There. They're some of Matt's favourites and he rides them from home all the time.
About this video:
Covid-19 has presented me with some free time, so I wanted to take the opportunity to dig into the Squamish mountain biking community and profile some of the characters who make it amazing. If you've ridden in Squamish, these are the people you've seen on the trails, and you've felt their impact in one way or another... but you might not know who they are. This is the first in a series of vignettes that I'll produce while I have the time. —Peter Wojnar
MENTIONS: @PeterWojnar
@MattHarris @konaworld
12 Comments
Post a Comment