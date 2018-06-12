Video: Prokop Goes Full Enduro

Do you know that feeling when you get a new bike? Excitement, joy, curiosity. Of course, you have to build the bike immediately, tune it no matter what and best try the same day on your favourite trail.The test ride for a new bike was easy to pick, one of the well-known enduro locations - Finale Ligure. Good weather, good wine and the best trails. A mix of various soil and features, which range form successive high-speed corners to technical rock gardens, with some punchy flat section mixed in, that is Toboga di Canova trail. There is no better feeling that having fun riding a fresh new bike.