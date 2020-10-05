Video: Propain Factory Racing at Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 5, 2020
by Propain Factory Racing  

Crankworx is in the books! Great to be back racing in between the tape with the Team and get used to the big bikes again before heading to World Champs next week!

Luke Meier-Smith took 2nd place in Dual Slalom as a warm-up before heading for the downhill track!


Unfortunately on Saturday practise got cancelled and riders had a rest day!

After only one day of practice, Luke Williamson performed well-finishing 3rd in the junior field, while Luke Meier-Smith finished 7th losing some time while went off the track.

In the elite men field, George Brannigan finished strong in 5th.


We're excited to head to Leogang for World Champs to battle for some medals!

Video & photos by gzela.eu

Supported by
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Vee Tire Co
Stans No Tubes
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
MOTOREX
Crosscamp

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Riding Videos Propain George Brannigan Luke Williamson Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Went on their site just recently. Played around with the configurator. I don't know if I did something wrong or was it broken but the final price for a reality great package was low.
  • 1 0
 That's not Brannigan.

Post a Comment



