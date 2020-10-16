Video: Propain Factory Racing at the Maribor World Cup DH Round 1

Let's just say the only reason you needed a mask again this week was for fear of catching Covid 19, not to prevent breathing dust into the lungs. World Cup round 1 of 2 in Maribor, Slovenia is finally done and dusted... or rather "slopped". Although the weather wasn't much better than last week's World Champs, at least Luke Williamson's result was. Just 0.3 sec off a top 3. Unfortunately, he will have to wait until Maribor round 2 this Sunday to try and land the podium finish his mind has been set on as today he had to settle for a 5th."A little too sketchy today. A few mistakes cost me a good result today but we go racing again tomorrow and Sunday so no time to dwell on what’s happpened." - Luke WilliamsonUnfortunately, it's all down to Luke Williamson this week as our boys from down under haven't got a working set of hands between them with George Brannigan dislocating a finger during practice last week and Luke Meier-Smith breaking his finger before yesterday's qualifying. Enjoy a quick recap video from our man Kuba and below are a few words from Luke Williamson and Luke Meier-Smith..Video by www.gzela.euMake sure you subscribe to the YouTube Channel and follow the team on their Instagram and Facebook page.Supported by:Propain BikesSixpack RacingRS FarbrollerVee Tire CoStans No TubesRockShox/SRAMLeattMotorexCrosscampWatch the 2020 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World free of charge, live and on demand, at redbull.tv/uci. And get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike.Red Bull TV is distributed digitally at www.redbull.tv and as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs.