Video: Propain Factory Racing at the Maribor World Cup DH Round 1

Oct 16, 2020
by Propain Factory Racing  


Let's just say the only reason you needed a mask again this week was for fear of catching Covid 19, not to prevent breathing dust into the lungs. World Cup round 1 of 2 in Maribor, Slovenia is finally done and dusted... or rather "slopped". Although the weather wasn't much better than last week's World Champs, at least Luke Williamson's result was. Just 0.3 sec off a top 3. Unfortunately, he will have to wait until Maribor round 2 this Sunday to try and land the podium finish his mind has been set on as today he had to settle for a 5th.

"A little too sketchy today. A few mistakes cost me a good result today but we go racing again tomorrow and Sunday so no time to dwell on what’s happpened." - Luke Williamson



Unfortunately, it's all down to Luke Williamson this week as our boys from down under haven't got a working set of hands between them with George Brannigan dislocating a finger during practice last week and Luke Meier-Smith breaking his finger before yesterday's qualifying. Enjoy a quick recap video from our man Kuba and below are a few words from Luke Williamson and Luke Meier-Smith..

Video by www.gzela.eu

Supported by:
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Vee Tire Co
Stans No Tubes
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
Motorex
Crosscamp

