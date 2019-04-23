Video: Propain Factory Racing at European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor

Join the team for the IXS in Maribor! It was great to do some more testing in race conditions before the big show next weekend.
Joe got red flagged in finals and had to walk his bike up the steep Maribor forest to try again. Calves burning and mindset not quite there, he's keen to put down a big run next weekend on the same hill.
Joe and Rudy will be looking to improve on their already respectable results this weekend. Look out for a bike check video with Joe soon!
Although he won't say it himself, Luke put down a great time in Junior for his first test against the big dogs in his category. Just a few tenths of a second separated him from a 4th place finish. We're sure he'll be on the hunt next weekend to be on the box!
Things didn't go so smoothly for everyone this weekend. Henry being one of them. Coming back from a big crash in Rheola last weekend he managed to give himself a few more cuts and bruises and rolled down in finals.
We can't wait for the first World Cup next weekend. Maribor is a lovely place, with amazing riding and great hospitality!
Photos @mrjacktennyson
Cheers and see you at the races!
