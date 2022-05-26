Video: Propain Factory Racing Take on the Fort William DH World Cup

The next episode of "Inside story of Propain Factory Racing" begins in our headquarters in Northern Ireland. After packing all stuff we took our team truck and crosscamp and headed up to Scotland for the second round of UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William.It was a solid weekend for us, Remy took 3rd place in Junior Men's and Luke took 9th place in the Elite MenVideo by: Filip Miętka @MXM MediaSupported by:https://www.propain-bikes.comhttps://www.sixpack-racing.comhttps://www.rs-farbroller.dehttps://www.platzangst.com/mtb/https://www.ixs.com/en/bike/mtb-equipment/protektoren/https://rideconcepts.comhttps://www.sram.com/en/sram/mountainhttps://www.sram.com/en/rockshoxhttps://www.schwalbetires.comhttps://www.newmen-components.de/en/https://www.crosscamp.com/de