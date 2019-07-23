Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Propain Factory Racing Taste Gold at the UK National Champs
Jul 22, 2019
by
Propain Factory Racing
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
A great weekend for us at the UK National Downhill Champs at Revolution Bike Park in Llangynog, Wales. Get a look at some of the action!
Luke put down a time that would have seen him 9th in the Elite category
The ever so smooth Joe Smith had a tough fight in the Elite field. 0.07s off a top 3 podium is bittersweet but still great to see Joe fighting against some heavy hitters whilst not feeling 100% fit.
Another year with the National Champ title for Luke. He'll be giving it his all like always in Val Di Sole in a few weekend's time.
Photos by Ian Lean Photo
Video by Miles Mallinson Videos
Cheers and see you at the races!
Regions in Article
Revolution Bikepark
Posted In:
Videos
Propain
Joe Smith
Luke Williamson
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes
83257 views
Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped
63346 views
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
52197 views
Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL
48853 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
46733 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
45880 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
35235 views
Final Results: French National Championships Downhill 2019
29792 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
+ 1
excavator666
(55 mins ago)
Great stuff guys!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv14 0.016150
Mobile Version of Website
1 Comment
Post a Comment