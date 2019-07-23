Video: Propain Factory Racing Taste Gold at the UK National Champs

Luke put down a time that would have seen him 9th in the Elite category

The ever so smooth Joe Smith had a tough fight in the Elite field. 0.07s off a top 3 podium is bittersweet but still great to see Joe fighting against some heavy hitters whilst not feeling 100% fit.

Another year with the National Champ title for Luke. He'll be giving it his all like always in Val Di Sole in a few weekend's time.

A great weekend for us at the UK National Downhill Champs at Revolution Bike Park in Llangynog, Wales. Get a look at some of the action!Photos by Ian Lean PhotoVideo by Miles Mallinson VideosCheers and see you at the races!