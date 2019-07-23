Video: Propain Factory Racing Taste Gold at the UK National Champs

Jul 22, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

A great weekend for us at the UK National Downhill Champs at Revolution Bike Park in Llangynog, Wales. Get a look at some of the action!

Photo - Ian Lean Photo
Luke put down a time that would have seen him 9th in the Elite category

Photo - Ian Lean Photo
The ever so smooth Joe Smith had a tough fight in the Elite field. 0.07s off a top 3 podium is bittersweet but still great to see Joe fighting against some heavy hitters whilst not feeling 100% fit.

Photo - Ian Lean Photo
Another year with the National Champ title for Luke. He'll be giving it his all like always in Val Di Sole in a few weekend's time.

Photos by Ian Lean Photo
Video by Miles Mallinson Videos

Cheers and see you at the races!

Regions in Article
Revolution Bikepark

Posted In:
Videos Propain Joe Smith Luke Williamson Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes
83257 views
Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped
63346 views
18 DH Bikes from Loosefest XL
52197 views
Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL
48853 views
A Sneak Peek of the 2070 Masters World Champs
46733 views
Poll: Has Climbing Become Unfashionable?
45880 views
Review: Ibis' 4th-Generation Ripley Is More Capable, But Still Very Much A Ripley
35235 views
Final Results: French National Championships Downhill 2019
29792 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Great stuff guys!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv14 0.016150
Mobile Version of Website