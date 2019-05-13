Video: Propain Factory Racing at the UK National Downhill Series - Fort William

Catch all the action from the UK National Downhill Series in Fort William! Another warm-up race for an upcoming World Cup, but still a competitive field.
Unfortunately, Luke crashed on Friday and put a hairline fracture in his elbow putting him out for a couple of weeks. We are hoping he will be back for the World Cup back here in Fort William at the start of June!
Photos @phunkt
