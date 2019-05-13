VIDEOS

Video: Propain Factory Racing at the UK National Downhill Series - Fort William

May 13, 2019
by Propain Factory Racing  

Catch all the action from the UK National Downhill Series in Fort William! Another warm-up race for an upcoming World Cup, but still a competitive field.

Unfortunately, Luke crashed on Friday and put a hairline fracture in his elbow putting him out for a couple of weeks. We are hoping he will be back for the World Cup back here in Fort William at the start of June!

Keep up to date on our Instagram and Facebook page.

Follow @propainfactoryracingPhotos @phunkt.com

Cheers and see you at the races!

MENTIONS: @propainfactoryracing


Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
97382 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
80145 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
75945 views
Connor Fearon Wins Regional Enduro Race on a Hardtail
60509 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
55440 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
52109 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
50442 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
50440 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Propain needs a U.S. distributor !

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024876
Mobile Version of Website