Video: Propain Positive Hit the iXS Dirt Masters Fest in Winterberg

The crowd at Dirt Masters was wild

Positive team riders Marco Lamaris and Sokratis Zotos were loving life the whole week

Soc sending his Propain Rage sideways in the whip off event

Marco Lamaris tweaking it out...

...and playing it safe to slot into fifth place in the junior men's DH race

A great week for the team: Phil Atwill takes the elite win home!

A week full of podiums, whips and beers - the 2023 iXS Dirt Masters Festival was a blast, and our Positive guys were fortunate enough to benefit from the support of the Propain expo crew throughout.Cheers!Video filmed and edited by Kreton KefalasAll still photography shot by Gabriel LoukerisShot in Germany at the Winterberg Bike Park