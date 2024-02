We are super excited to welcome Gaetan to the Propain Positive crew. Gaetan has been on my radar since we rode for the same team a few years back. Apart from being such an energy on and off the bike, he's definitely proved his speed with an impressive 5th place at the end of last season. We really look forward to working and growing with him through the next chapter of his riding career.



Words - Phil Atwill



Filmed & Edited by Will Easey