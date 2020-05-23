Video: Propain Staff Show How They're Still Sending it in Lockdown

May 22, 2020
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

Check out our little mash-up video how we are #homesending it during lockdown!

PS. No employees were harmed in this video!

