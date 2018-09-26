VIDEOS

Video: Muddy Chaos with Propain Team at the UK National Downhill - Bringewood 2018

Sep 26, 2018
by Ben Reid  

This week the team headed to the last round of the HSBC UK National Downhill series in the rolling Shropshire hills. With Phil away enjoying himself in Canada and David probably riding or fixing a motorbike somewhere it left the two juniors, George and Henry Kerr to fly the flag for the Propain Dirt SixPack team.

HSBC UK National Downhill - Bringewood 2018 Photo Phunkt

Henry plowing through the thick Bringewood slop.

HSBC UK National Downhill - Bringewood 2018 Photo Phunkt

Unfortunately, on the morning of practice, George woke up feeling very poorly so left it to his brother Henry to navigate down the muddy Bringewood track. Henry claimed 2nd spot in seeding after a complete stop in the most notorious bog section. After changing up lines he got a clean run in finals and took the win by over 3 seconds. Also taking the junior overall title!

A great end to the season for Henry and we are looking forward to seeing him step it up for his first Elite season next year!

Images: Phunkt
Video: Miles Mallinson

MENTIONS: @Propaindirtsixpack


