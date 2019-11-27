Video: Proper Steep Freeride Lines with Olivier Cuvet

You might be able to travel the world, you always want to come back home at some point. For a rider, being able to ride and train at home is one of the most important thing. Some have a big community to ride with, some only have few friends. Either way, the motivation and the aim of having proper spots at home makes us grab the tools. Jumps won’t build themselves.
For Olivier, it’s been a good year of digging to come to this, but now he’s proud to say that Billiat has got some proper freeride features.
|It’s been a while since I wanted to shoot something at home. The main issue is that I basically didn’t have much to ride here beside enduro stuff, and nobody to ride with (beside enduro still). It took time, but I’m happy with all the buildings I did the past year to be able to shoot this edit! I’ve been lucky enough to find a good zone with proper dirt to build some freeride lines, and I used a piece of land my dad owns to build jumps.
I’m happy to show that we can find good riding where I live with this edit. But I also wanted to show that with motivation you can build and ride whatever you want. Most people I know complain about not having this or that at home, but I’ve never seen them with a shovel in the hand. Jumps won’t build them selves.—Oliver Cuvet
