Video: Proper Steep Freeride Lines with Olivier Cuvet

It’s been a while since I wanted to shoot something at home. The main issue is that I basically didn’t have much to ride here beside enduro stuff, and nobody to ride with (beside enduro still). It took time, but I’m happy with all the buildings I did the past year to be able to shoot this edit! I’ve been lucky enough to find a good zone with proper dirt to build some freeride lines, and I used a piece of land my dad owns to build jumps.



I’m happy to show that we can find good riding where I live with this edit. But I also wanted to show that with motivation you can build and ride whatever you want. Most people I know complain about not having this or that at home, but I’ve never seen them with a shovel in the hand. Jumps won’t build them selves. — Oliver Cuvet