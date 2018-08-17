VIDEOS

Video: Pros Start Practicing For Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2018

Aug 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

WIth Red Bull Joyride just a few days away, which tricks will be on show? We caught up with the riders during practice to see what's up.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2018
89509 views
Finals Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
78717 views
Forbidden Bike Company's High Pivot Trail Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
49373 views
Gwin's Not Racing MSA, But He is Training on a 29" YT Tues
46253 views
Qualifying Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
43587 views
Review: Norco's Aurum HSP1 29 is a High-Pivot Speed Demon
41658 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
40012 views
Inside The Tape: Greg Minnaar's Massive Huck From Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018
39668 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 But how many Ryans is it?
  • + 1
 LoL, right! Annnnnd, why only 3min? How about 30-40min vid? "What's the deal with short awesome videos?"
  • + 1
 They had their lunch?
  • - 1
 Is Semenuk gonna be at the start gate for moral support?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028024
Mobile Version of Website