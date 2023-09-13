Video: Prototype Testing with Rock Machine Bikes

Whizz and its twin e-Whizz are no longer a concept. They have long been neither in the minds of creators, nor in the agendas of designers. Nor are they the impressive 3D printed models with the "do not touch" tag that were presented to dealers and a few journalists last year. The Rock Machine is working hard to revive and debug them before mass production and the actual show.
Updated version after testing.
The distinctive forked top frame tube that the shock is clamped into has a more extensive role than just mounting the shock. It is the link between the multi-platforms of many types of bikes. From city, to touring, to trail, enduro, slope style bikes and electric bikes. Whizz will rely on a custom FPS suspension system, tuned to exact specifications. It will continue to honour the principles of Rock Machine bikes - fun riding, easy serviceability and durability. For example, easily adjustable travel, interchangeable hangers and hoses, and cables routed through the structure because no one wants to spend half a day changing cables instead of riding.
The first prototypes of the Whizz and e-Whizz have gone through processes that are the responsibility of engineers, designers, mechanics and everyday bicycle enthusiasts. Building, tuning tolerances, verifying industrial solutions, assembly practicality or observing everyday riding performance. Now comes the stage of looking for weaknesses, breaking them down - comprehensive in-depth testing. For this, it has become necessary to have factory riders who can literally squeeze all the limits out of a bike and expose even the smallest weaknesses or flaws. The Rock Machine's factory rider is Michal Prokop and the place where he tested the Whizze, was the dusty Nauders resort. Mud, wet roots, rocks, broken and slippery trails. No servicing between runs, no grooming between days. All the way as only Prokop can.
