Video: A Prototype Gearbox DH Bike & Ultra Light Trail Bikes - Eurobike 2023

Matt Beer has been wandering the halls of Eurobike in search of the most interesting new bikes out there. Enjoy this rundown of the new Gamux DH bike, Liteville 301, Lombardo La Thuile, Nicolai Saturn, Wyte E-Lite 140, and two new Oranges. And don't worry, we've got lots more coverage on the way, some of it without moving pictures.00:29 - Gamux prototype downhill bike01:54 - Liteville 30103:02 - Lombardo La Thuile03:56 - Nicolai Saturn05:07 - Whyte E-Lite 140 Prototype06:10 - Orange Msisle06:45 - Orange Switch 6