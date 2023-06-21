Video: A Prototype Gearbox DH Bike & Ultra Light Trail Bikes - Eurobike 2023

Jun 21, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Matt Beer has been wandering the halls of Eurobike in search of the most interesting new bikes out there. Enjoy this rundown of the new Gamux DH bike, Liteville 301, Lombardo La Thuile, Nicolai Saturn, Wyte E-Lite 140, and two new Oranges. And don't worry, we've got lots more coverage on the way, some of it without moving pictures.

00:29 - Gamux prototype downhill bike
01:54 - Liteville 301
03:02 - Lombardo La Thuile
03:56 - Nicolai Saturn
05:07 - Whyte E-Lite 140 Prototype
06:10 - Orange Msisle
06:45 - Orange Switch 6

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Gamux Liteville Lombardo Orange Bikes Whyte Matt Beer Eurobike 2023


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
129227 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
77065 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
69378 views
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
65728 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
51499 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
37314 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
36624 views
The Pinkbike Podcast: A Deep Dive on Pivot's Wild Prototype DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
35258 views

8 Comments

  • 22 3
 dang what if i wanna discreetly scroll thru this article at work and not watch a video?
  • 4 0
 what’s “work?”
  • 3 1
 How can I have chatGPT summarize it for me if its not an email????
  • 1 0
 Best to go drop the kids off at the white pearly pool, in order to watch.
  • 8 0
 down country ebike. please just stop
  • 3 0
 Came here to write the same comment ! Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Liteville now producing carbon bikes? Feel it may become another Intense.
  • 3 0
 the nut razor is back





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.060377
Mobile Version of Website