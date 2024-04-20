Video: Prototype Suspension & New Modular Drivetrains From Sea Otter

Welcome to a video summary from Day 2 of the Sea Otter Classic.
Madrone Cycles' SRAM Eagle Repair Kits & Prototype Derailleur
Designing components from the ground up is hard. Designing components to fit within carefully constrained and geometrically exact spaces is even harder. Madrone Cycles is doing both of those in pursuit of revitalizing old drivetrain components and improving upon the existing designs. Based in Ashland, Oregon, Madrone's founder, Aaron, is working full-time on the project to bring the concept to market.
While his in-house derailleur design is in development, Aaron as been working on a series of repair items for existing SRAM AXS and Eagle derailleurs, to keep the very common 12-speed mechs up and running. Those repair items include replacement parallelograms, pins, pulley wheels, and lower cages, with a specific line of tools to help facilitate the repair process.
.Vorsprung's New Telum Coil Shock
Vorsprung Suspension has been tuning suspension and manufacturing aftermarket components for existing products for some time now, but as of today they have their first ground-up suspension product: the Telum Damper. This coil shock is manufactured in their Whistler, BC facility, and is meant to perform at the highest level and cater specifically to a given rider and bike.
In addition to being a custom-tuned damper, there are some unique details that set the Tellum apart from the crowd. The shock isn't for sale quite yet, but preorders will be available on their website very soon.
.Duke Wheels Carbon XC Wheels
Duke offers three different rims and two different hubs to XC, trail, and gravity riders alike. Although perhaps not the biggest name in wheels, Duke has been supporting both downhill and XC World Cup race teams. They use front—and rear-specific rims to strike a balance between stiffness, compliance, and reliability.
Upside down forks seem to be having something of a resurgence – Push launched their single crown option earlier this year, Cane Creek just came out with a USD gravel fork, and now EXT are joining in, with a new dual crown downhill fork called the Vaia (it's named after an intense windstorm that hit Italy in 2018 ). The air sprung fork will be available with 170 – 200mm of travel, and is expected to launch in September.
There's a new damper cartridge and an air spring, with features that will eventually make their way into EXT's right-side-up offerings. The right leg has externally adjustable rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping, and both legs have vent valve buttons integrated into the top cap.
.Anemoly Switchgrade Shows Updated Version
You may well be familiar with the 3-position Switchgrade, which lets riders adjust the angle of their saddle with the pull of a lever. The brand now offers a simpler two-position system with 12 degrees of sweep between the positions. The design update lets it fit a wider range of posts with simple fit kits.
@mikekazimer: your oil paintings we want to see!!!
Also, if we only had a video without an article, someone would complain. If we only had an article with no video, someone would complain. If we do both, someone will complain.
Wait until you see my Sea Otter oil paintings.
The people demand Sea Otter oil paintings.