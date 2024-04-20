Video: Prototype Suspension & New Modular Drivetrains From Sea Otter

Apr 20, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome to a video summary from Day 2 of the Sea Otter Classic.


photo
photo

Madrone Cycles' SRAM Eagle Repair Kits & Prototype Derailleur

Designing components from the ground up is hard. Designing components to fit within carefully constrained and geometrically exact spaces is even harder. Madrone Cycles is doing both of those in pursuit of revitalizing old drivetrain components and improving upon the existing designs. Based in Ashland, Oregon, Madrone's founder, Aaron, is working full-time on the project to bring the concept to market.

While his in-house derailleur design is in development, Aaron as been working on a series of repair items for existing SRAM AXS and Eagle derailleurs, to keep the very common 12-speed mechs up and running. Those repair items include replacement parallelograms, pins, pulley wheels, and lower cages, with a specific line of tools to help facilitate the repair process.

For the full article, please click here.

photo

Vorsprung's New Telum Coil Shock

Vorsprung Suspension has been tuning suspension and manufacturing aftermarket components for existing products for some time now, but as of today they have their first ground-up suspension product: the Telum Damper. This coil shock is manufactured in their Whistler, BC facility, and is meant to perform at the highest level and cater specifically to a given rider and bike.

In addition to being a custom-tuned damper, there are some unique details that set the Tellum apart from the crowd. The shock isn't for sale quite yet, but preorders will be available on their website very soon.

For the full article, please click here.

photo
photo

Duke Wheels Carbon XC Wheels

Duke offers three different rims and two different hubs to XC, trail, and gravity riders alike. Although perhaps not the biggest name in wheels, Duke has been supporting both downhill and XC World Cup race teams. They use front—and rear-specific rims to strike a balance between stiffness, compliance, and reliability.

photo
photo

EXT's Vaia Inverted DH Fork & Updated Coil Shocks

Upside down forks seem to be having something of a resurgence – Push launched their single crown option earlier this year, Cane Creek just came out with a USD gravel fork, and now EXT are joining in, with a new dual crown downhill fork called the Vaia (it's named after an intense windstorm that hit Italy in 2018 ). The air sprung fork will be available with 170 – 200mm of travel, and is expected to launch in September.

There's a new damper cartridge and an air spring, with features that will eventually make their way into EXT's right-side-up offerings. The right leg has externally adjustable rebound, and high- and low-speed compression damping, and both legs have vent valve buttons integrated into the top cap.

For the full article, please click here.

photo

Anemoly Switchgrade Shows Updated Version

You may well be familiar with the 3-position Switchgrade, which lets riders adjust the angle of their saddle with the pull of a lever. The brand now offers a simpler two-position system with 12 degrees of sweep between the positions. The design update lets it fit a wider range of posts with simple fit kits.

photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Sea Otter 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,099 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
59222 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
44110 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
42563 views
Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series
41782 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
40588 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
36382 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
30914 views
Review: Race Face's Era Chainring Uses Steel, Carbon, & Aluminum
29054 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

23 Comments
  • 5 0
 Dario looking like a Bond villain based off of Salvador Dali. Doesn't look like the best time.
  • 5 0
 Dali... not the best time... I see what you did there
  • 5 1
 Video for the illiterate?

@mikekazimer: your oil paintings we want to see!!!
  • 3 0
 Do they have a tool that will re-install the lower 'e' in 'derailleur' after it's been lost?
  • 3 0
 I'm creating a tool that will cleanly and efficiently remove any derailleur from any bike. It's called a stick.
  • 2 0
 Dario just makes me laugh, which is always good in this goofy world.
  • 1 0
 I thought Steve moved Vorsprung to Kamloops, or was that just a rumor?
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/first-look-vorsprungs-new-telum-coil-shock.html#cid3760927
  • 1 0
 What's up with super mullet!? Nice lines on that frame!
  • 1 0
 I believe that is a skullet, nothing up front - but still partying in the back. Also, the Crocs are the chefs kiss on the build.
  • 1 0
 For once to motored-bicycles. Thank the Gods!!
  • 1 0
 The crocks though!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.046387
Mobile Version of Website