Video: Full Highlights - Proving Grounds 2019
Sep 9, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
The first ever Red Bull Rampage qualifier event went off with a bang, despite heavy winds and rain throughout the day. In the end, 3 riders conquered Marzocchi Proving Grounds and earned their way into the big show.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Marzocchi Proving Grounds
Red Bull Rampage
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
talhaslam
(25 mins ago)
Man the angry comments about rampage becoming a “slopestyle event” are getting really old. You can’t really recreate rampage anywhere and we should be stoked they have a qualifying event at all. I think it speaks to how unique and awesome the event is in the action sports world that we have such a hard time defining it even.
[Reply]
1
0
dingus
(6 mins ago)
I guess they could have held it at the old Rampage site.
[Reply]
7
0
drjonnywonderboy
(1 hours ago)
Yes Casey Brown!!!
[Reply]
1
0
vesania
(3 mins ago)
Sick event. Looks awesome. I wonder if they could do rampage proving grounds at one of the previous rampage sites maybe a month prior to the main event or something. Maybe for logistics and scheduling sake there would be minimal or no building your own line. Just before the comp, event builders would just revamp some of the previous lines lines with mix of drops, jumps, and tech chutes.
[Reply]
3
1
ride-801
(45 mins ago)
I wonder how many of the guys already invited would have survived this quali event? I can think of a couple that absolutely couldn’t hang with this level of trickery
[Reply]
1
0
dingus
(3 mins ago)
Definitely an interesting point. I wonder if that means tricks are going to be rewarded higher by the judges than in previous years.
[Reply]
1
0
slayerdegnar
(35 mins ago)
Wait, what happened? Would be nice to see the top 3 runs or bits of it. Gotta say the course doesn't seem to represent rampage very well...
[Reply]
2
0
chriskneeland
(25 mins ago)
DJ's riding is so rowdy. Some of the best style in the game.
[Reply]
1
0
shimyshalka
(50 mins ago)
Wait, nothing of the front flip flat drop?
[Reply]
2
0
kingfish666
(37 mins ago)
He didn't announce his drop in so nobody was ready with a camera. It was mentioned in the photo epic.
[Reply]
2
2
b4ldur
(41 mins ago)
So... Rampage ist going to continue converting to a slopestyle-event...
[Reply]
