Video: Proving Grounds 2022 With Up & Coming Freerider Talus Turk

The world's top Freeride mountain bikers dropped into Central Oregon's Flying Blind Dirt Park for the third-annual Natural Selection Proving Grounds presented by Pacifico freeride mountain bike competition.We were lucky to have our very own Talus Turk make his way to his first ever Freeride competition to show the MTB world what he is capable of. Qualifying 3rd with a killer run but with a mistake in finals meant it wasn't to be. Taking home a whole load of experience for the future competitions, he's young and fired up so remember the name Talus Turk as you will be hearing about him more and more in the near future. Enjoy!