Video: Psychosis 25th Anniversary Recap

Jun 28, 2024
by The Inside Line  

While the world may be familiar with Hardline, Psychosis has been a legendary event that hides in the Rocky Mountain Trench. First raced in 1998, the track is steep and technical while throwing in the odd hike-a-bike for good measure. The lap times triple the average downhill track making this race not only a feat of technical ability but also endurance. Psychosis has been mostly dormant since 2008 apart from a few revivals including a Crankworx event in 2020. It was understood at a 25th anniversary was in order! Big thank you to the Golden Cycling Club for putting on a stellar event and Calgary Cycle for sponsoring.

photo
photo
The 7 visible in the distance. A rider inspects the entrance of Dead Dog.

photo
photo
Some legendary 26 machines, owned by legends themselves.

photo
Some of the many women racing.

photo
Shout out to all the volunteers!


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


Author Info:
TheInsideLine avatar

Member since Apr 26, 2019
5 articles
5 Comments
  • 17 0
 How is this the only event coverage, nearly a week after the event. Psychosis deserved better coverage than this
  • 3 0
 Absolutely agree. I can’t believe there hasn’t been anything from anyone.
  • 3 0
 You had to be there
  • 1 0
 NSMB.com has a story there today too.
  • 1 0
 Videos of this event without Pennywise as the soundtrack shouldn't really be allowed







