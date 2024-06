Video: Psychosis 25th Anniversary Recap

The 7 visible in the distance. A rider inspects the entrance of Dead Dog.

Some legendary 26 machines, owned by legends themselves.

Some of the many women racing.

Shout out to all the volunteers!

While the world may be familiar with Hardline, Psychosis has been a legendary event that hides in the Rocky Mountain Trench. First raced in 1998, the track is steep and technical while throwing in the odd hike-a-bike for good measure. The lap times triple the average downhill track making this race not only a feat of technical ability but also endurance. Psychosis has been mostly dormant since 2008 apart from a few revivals including a Crankworx event in 2020. It was understood at a 25th anniversary was in order! Big thank you to the Golden Cycling Club for putting on a stellar event and Calgary Cycle for sponsoring.Get your Golden Cycling Club Membership here: https://goldencyclingclub.com/