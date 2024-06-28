Video: Psychosis 25th Anniversary Recap

While the world may be familiar with Hardline, Psychosis has been a legendary event that hides in the Rocky Mountain Trench. First raced in 1998, the track is steep and technical while throwing in the odd hike-a-bike for good measure. The lap times triple the average downhill track making this race not only a feat of technical ability but also endurance. Psychosis has been mostly dormant since 2008 apart from a few revivals including a Crankworx event in 2020. It was understood at a 25th anniversary was in order! Big thank you to the Golden Cycling Club for putting on a stellar event and Calgary Cycle for sponsoring.
The 7 visible in the distance. A rider inspects the entrance of Dead Dog.
Some legendary 26 machines, owned by legends themselves.