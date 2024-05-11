Video: Puck Pieterse's Course Preview for the XCO European Continental Championships 2024

May 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Puck Pieterse takes a lap of this year's European Continental Championship XCO course in Cheile Gradistei, Romania.



1 Comment
  • 1 0
 I know this isn’t the XC World Cup; but this looks boring as f*ck to ride compared to Mairiporã.







