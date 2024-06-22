Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Puck Pieterse's Muddy Practice Lap POV from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024
Jun 22, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
3 Comments
Puck Pieterse joins Ronja Eibl and Rebecca Henderson for a lap of this week's new World Cup course. After some wet weather, a few changes have been made to the original course.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
XC Racing
Puck Pieterse
Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,238 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
108673 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
75630 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
47884 views
Interview: Specialized’s MTB Product Team on Moving to Auburn, New Suspension Concepts, & Rider Feedback
45899 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
33403 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Rallon - Enduro-er Than Ever
28924 views
Review: Norco Range VLT - The Purple Plow
28206 views
First Ride: RockShox Flight Attendant Trail Suspension System
27064 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
rtg9891
(27 mins ago)
Now this is the real Olympic selection... by means of elimination
[Reply]
2
2
korev
FL
(40 mins ago)
Being a pro-cyclist would be great and such, but on day's like today I'm quite happy sitting on my sofa...
[Reply]
1
0
luis-beri
FL
(13 mins ago)
that alpine summer fesh fesh...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030462
Mobile Version of Website