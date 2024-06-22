Powered by Outside

Video: Puck Pieterse's Muddy Practice Lap POV from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Puck Pieterse joins Ronja Eibl and Rebecca Henderson for a lap of this week's new World Cup course. After some wet weather, a few changes have been made to the original course.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos XC Racing Puck Pieterse Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024 World Cup XC


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,238 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Final Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024
108673 views
First Ride: Specialized's New Chisel FS Cross-Country Bike - Aluminum Done Light
75630 views
The Actual Weights of 11 World Cup XC Race Bikes from Val di Sole
47884 views
Interview: Specialized’s MTB Product Team on Moving to Auburn, New Suspension Concepts, & Rider Feedback
45899 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2024
33403 views
Review: 2024 Orbea Rallon - Enduro-er Than Ever
28924 views
Review: Norco Range VLT - The Purple Plow
28206 views
First Ride: RockShox Flight Attendant Trail Suspension System
27064 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Now this is the real Olympic selection... by means of elimination
  • 2 2
 Being a pro-cyclist would be great and such, but on day's like today I'm quite happy sitting on my sofa...
  • 1 0
 that alpine summer fesh fesh...







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030462
Mobile Version of Website