Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Puck Pieterse's Practice Lap POV from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
Aug 25, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
Puck Pieterse shares a full lap pov of this year's course in Andorra.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Andorra World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,619 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
52243 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
43898 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
41513 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
32497 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
31802 views
[UPDATED - Race Postponed] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
31486 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
30878 views
Nerding Out: Are More People Watching World Cup DH Racing in 2023?
29698 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039640
Mobile Version of Website