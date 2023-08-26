Video: Puck Pieterse's Practice Lap POV from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023

Aug 25, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Puck Pieterse shares a full lap pov of this year's course in Andorra.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Andorra World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,619 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
52243 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
43898 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
41513 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
32497 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
31802 views
[UPDATED - Race Postponed] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
31486 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
30878 views
Nerding Out: Are More People Watching World Cup DH Racing in 2023?
29698 views

0 Comments





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039640
Mobile Version of Website