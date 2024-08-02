Video: Pump for Peace - Building A New Pump Track in Nepalgunj, Nepal

About the Banke District Cycling Association (BDCA)

About the Cycling Culture in the Terai

In January 2024, the Velosolutions Pump for Peace team arrived in Nepalgunj, a vibrant city in southwestern Nepal, to kick off an exciting project: the country's second and longest pump track, located just 2.2 km from the city centre.Nepalgunj, nestled in the southwestern region of Nepal, embodies a rich blend of culture and commerce. With a population surpassing 200,000, this bustling city stands as a vital economic hub in the nation's Terai region. Its strategic location near the Indian border fosters trade and cultural exchange, making it a melting pot of diverse influences. The climate in Nepalgunj oscillates between subtropical and tropical, characterised by hot summers and mild winters, creating an environment conducive to agriculture and trade year-round.The BDCA is dedicated to promoting cycling culture and sports in Banke District, Nepal. They are passionate about health, wellness, and environmental sustainability. The association comprises cyclists, coaches, and enthusiasts who organise various events, from amateur races to professional tournaments, showcasing local talent and attracting participants from neighbouring districts and beyond. These events help riders test their skills, build friendships, and inspire others to take up cycling.The BDCA also advocates for better cycling infrastructure, road safety measures, and environmental conservation. By partnering with government bodies, NGOs, and corporate sponsors, they aim to create a supportive environment for cycling while raising awareness about its benefits. Overall, the Banke District Cycling Association is key to promoting cycling as a sport, a recreational activity, and a sustainable mode of transport, contributing to the region's overall development.Since the pump track opened, it has become a local favourite, with 50 to 70 riders using it daily. This number is expected to grow as more people hear about it. When the monsoon rains hit Nepal in mid-June, we will start landscaping to make the track even more beautiful and green.While Nepal is known for its mountains, the Terai region is flat and perfect for cycling. Simple bikes are a common and practical mode of transport here, unlike in the hilly and mountainous parts of Nepal. For many farmers, bicycles are essential for getting around the expansive flatlands, reaching their fields and markets with ease. For women, cycling is crucial for accessing education and job opportunities, offering an affordable alternative to other forms of transport.Despite its benefits, cycling in Nepal often carries a stigma, seen by some as a sign of poverty. This can limit the acceptance of cycling as a fun and recreational activity. The new pump track in Nepalgunj aims to change this perception. It is not just a place for cyclists to improve their skills but also a space to redefine the view of bicycles. The track aims to turn cycling into a source of fun and empowerment, especially for women and youth who might see bikes as tools for the underprivileged.By providing a safe and engaging environment, the pump track hopes to break down these stereotypes and encourage a new generation to see cycling as more than just a means of transport. It is about celebrating the versatility, enjoyment, and freedom that cycling and sport bring.Thank you to the Konolfingen Pump Track for the generous donation of CHF 5,000 towards the project in Nepalgunj. The Konolfingen track, located in Switzerland in the canton of Bern, was completed in 2022 by Velosolutions. It is run by the local community and municipality, and we are grateful for their support of the Pump for Peace vision.