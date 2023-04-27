Video: Pump for Peace Races the Cape Epic & Builds a Pump Track in Uganda

Apr 26, 2023
by Velosolutions Global  

Pump for Peace Racing Team completes the Cape Epic

Tumelo Makae and Unathi Nxumalo tackled the legendary ABSA Cape Epic for the first time, the above video details their immense journey through the 8 stages, 648kms and 15’475m of climbing in the brutal South African elements, securing their 20th place on the final stage, leaving a former Tour de France winner and a former Cape Epic Winner behind them in the placings and with a 37th place on the general classification. After the 8 days they were the strongest black African race team at the Cape Epic.



Pump for Peace completes first pump track in Uganda

The warm and vibrant community of Zziba is home to Kasanje Cycling, a project run by Sam Mutton and Rafael Otim as part of their work with the Musizi Joy Foundation, an NGO working in Kampala, Uganda with a focus on community development projects that empower and provide for women, children and young people in struggling communities. Kasanje Bike Park is the first of its kind in Uganda and provides a safe space for people in the community. In February 2023, Pump for Peace completed construction of the first asphalt pump track in the country in collaboration with Rotwild Bikes.



Posted In:
Videos Velosolutions Cape Epic


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2023 Specialized Epic World Cup
65035 views
Push Industries is Making an Inverted Fork - Sea Otter 2023
56399 views
Randoms Round 2 - Sea Otter 2023
56156 views
Yeti's Prototype DH Bike - Sea Otter 2023
52270 views
Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023
50935 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
49318 views
First Look & Ride: Yeti's New SB135
47155 views
First Ride: 2023 Propain Tyee
45715 views

2 Comments

  • 2 1
 Is this a Trans Epic? Asking for a friend....
  • 1 2
 So they can build a pumptrack in uganda but not in my hometown





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029579
Mobile Version of Website