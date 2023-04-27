Video: Pump for Peace Races the Cape Epic & Builds a Pump Track in Uganda

Pump for Peace Racing Team completes the Cape Epic

Pump for Peace completes first pump track in Uganda

Tumelo Makae and Unathi Nxumalo tackled the legendary ABSA Cape Epic for the first time, the above video details their immense journey through the 8 stages, 648kms and 15’475m of climbing in the brutal South African elements, securing their 20th place on the final stage, leaving a former Tour de France winner and a former Cape Epic Winner behind them in the placings and with a 37th place on the general classification. After the 8 days they were the strongest black African race team at the Cape Epic.The warm and vibrant community of Zziba is home to Kasanje Cycling, a project run by Sam Mutton and Rafael Otim as part of their work with the Musizi Joy Foundation, an NGO working in Kampala, Uganda with a focus on community development projects that empower and provide for women, children and young people in struggling communities. Kasanje Bike Park is the first of its kind in Uganda and provides a safe space for people in the community. In February 2023, Pump for Peace completed construction of the first asphalt pump track in the country in collaboration with Rotwild Bikes.