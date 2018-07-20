VIDEOS

Video: Pump Track World Championship Qualifier - Germany

Jul 20, 2018
by Red Bull Pump Track World Championship  
Red Bull Pump Track World Championship - German Qualifier

by RedBullPumpTrackWorlds
Views: 298    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is a global series hosting qualifiers in over 20 countries ahead of the World Final at the Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas. With a ticket to the World Final on the cards all is to play for and riders have been travelling from far and wide to qualify.

Poland’s Marcin Rot had more than a ticket to the World Final on the line. With his girlfriend currently based in the USA, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship was a chance to become a World Champion and be reunited with his girlfriend. With all to play for in Germany, Marcin came out fighting and with the fastest time of the day he went on to secure the win against Germany’s Samuel Kern.

Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Germany 2018

In the women’s field, Mareike Böhn would make a triumphant return to competitive riding after battling injury. Having previously qualified for the 4X World Championship, she is no stranger to racing and proved she was fighting fit and took the win on home turf. Excited to represent Germany at the World Final in October her focus is set firmly on the podium.

Next on the qualifier tour will be the Stevie Smith Memorial Park in Nanaimo, Vancouver Island. One year on from opening, the Velosolutions Pump Track will now play host to a Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in an event that is set to see some of the world’s best riders race head to head.

For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit https://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com

Men’s Results
1. Marcin Rot
2. Samuel Kern
3. Chaney Guennet
4. Nikolaj Zielke

Women’s Results
1. Mareike Böhn
2.  Lisa Haehn
3. Katelyn Ikyasang

MENTIONS: @RedBullPumpTrackWorlds @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
88423 views
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
72948 views
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
50662 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2018
50349 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48963 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
45291 views
Review: Giant Trance 2
38744 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
38662 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 that looked fun. even the full face

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.027180
Mobile Version of Website