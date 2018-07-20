Video: Pump Track World Championship Qualifier - Germany

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship is a global series hosting qualifiers in over 20 countries ahead of the World Final at the Jones Center in Springdale, Arkansas. With a ticket to the World Final on the cards all is to play for and riders have been travelling from far and wide to qualify.
Poland’s Marcin Rot had more than a ticket to the World Final on the line. With his girlfriend currently based in the USA, the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship was a chance to become a World Champion and be reunited with his girlfriend. With all to play for in Germany, Marcin came out fighting and with the fastest time of the day he went on to secure the win against Germany’s Samuel Kern.
In the women’s field, Mareike Böhn would make a triumphant return to competitive riding after battling injury. Having previously qualified for the 4X World Championship, she is no stranger to racing and proved she was fighting fit and took the win on home turf. Excited to represent Germany at the World Final in October her focus is set firmly on the podium.
Next on the qualifier tour will be the Stevie Smith Memorial Park in Nanaimo, Vancouver Island. One year on from opening, the Velosolutions Pump Track will now play host to a Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Qualifier in an event that is set to see some of the world’s best riders race head to head.
For the latest news, results and your chance to register to race visit https://redbullpumptrackworldchampionship.com
Men’s Results
1. Marcin Rot
2. Samuel Kern
3. Chaney Guennet
4. Nikolaj Zielke
Women’s Results
1. Mareike Böhn
2. Lisa Haehn
3. Katelyn Ikyasang
MENTIONS: @RedBullPumpTrackWorlds @redbullbike
1 Comment
Post a Comment