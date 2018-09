Ham and eggs, toast, muesli, smoothie, coffee – there are a lot of ways how to start your day.Simon Rus was hungry for something else and went straight to ride pump track. After we shot this short video, Simon went to Italy to race at Red Bull Pump Track World Championship where he got third place. Simon is currently travelling to Canada - Whistler and will stay there for one year.Video and photography by ANVIL Films Rider: Simon Rus