Video: Pure & Precise on a Sweet Jump Trail in Slovenia

Dec 18, 2020
by Jaka Hartman  
|| RAW Sounds of autumn || Jakob Hartman

by h4rtmanjakob
Views: 441    Faves: 5    Comments: 1






This fall I teamed up with @janezjakob to do a project at the Trail Center Kocevje. Earlier in the year, BATT crew began building a large trail network and one of their creations was an amazing jump trail. We went up there with an idea of what we wanted to film and showcase the trail's flow. The weather wasn't exactly in our favor as we had some rain over the weekend but we gave it our best. A bunch of crashes and B-roll footage later, we had the clips stacked and then the hardest part was trying to choose a song. In the end, we decided to skip the hassle and go raw. To bring you the pure sound of autumn on the trails.




Huge shoutout to BATT crew for the epic job on the trail, Trail center Kocevje, Norco bicycles, Loose Riders, Agrosloven, Sensus and LTP for the support

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad - The Same But Different
73158 views
Loris Vergier Parts Ways with The Syndicate for 2021
65280 views
Field Test: 2021 Trek Slash - Ready to Race
64462 views
Emily Batty and Trek Part Ways After 12 Years
63282 views
Field Test: 2021 Propain Spindrift - Lots of Travel & Lots of Fun
59419 views
Yoann Barelli Says Farewell to Commencal after 4 Years
54242 views
The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared
54019 views
$160,000 Worth of Unique, Historical Bikes Stolen in Specialized Break In
49151 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.012743
Mobile Version of Website