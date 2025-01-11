Powered by Outside

Must Watch: Pure Early 2000 Freeride Vibes in 'Inferno'

Jan 12, 2025
by Brodie Bieber  


Today's mountain bike content is nothing short of a joke. Everything is the same and all share one common goal: views.

Wack.

Last year, I made a full-length mountain bike/skateboard project and called it FIRESTARTER. This video was created as a distraction from the garbage content that is shoved down our throats every day. The video was a blast to make, and the feeling of releasing an actual video to the world was far greater than that of any Instagram reel post I will ever post.

Ever since I was a young buck, I've been super into filming mountain bike videos and was super nerdy about video editing growing up. I remember watching hours and hours of YouTube tutorials on masking, creating effects, animating, different types of cuts and using all of it on clips of my friends and I riding all our local spots growing up.

This year, I graduated high school. What next?

No idea.

One thing I know for sure is that I will keep making videos and continue creating content that does not conform to the current trends in our sport. And ideally somewhere along the way it can become a career.

Over the summer and fall of 2024, we made another video.

Filmed across B.C and Alberta, INFERNO was created in an attempt to remind people what freeride mountain biking is all about. No vertical GoPro mounts, no trending audios, and no bullshit.

Mountain biking is awesome, mainstream mountain bike content is a joke.

If you've got a bit of time, I would be stoked if you could watch INFERNO front to back, and help support a cool crew of riders who I think represent what mountain bike culture is all about.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Much of the filming for this project took place in Kamloops B.C. An area known worldwide for being one of the most influential places in the history of freeride mountain biking. Rightfully so. We are lucky enough to live only an hour and a half away from this freeride haven...

photo
Ian Barcellos, Shotgun Line
photo
Brodie Bieber, Dirt Surfing

photo
Brodie, Ian and Aiden Watson standing atop the infamous Barnhartvale Gravel Pit
photo

photo
Laura Lucas. Massive shoutout to the builders of this insane spot!

photo
Jordan Lafaut, casing the sh*t out of the Gnarcroft road gap while jumping over my 2002 Honda CR-V (the greatest vehicle of all time)

photo
Ian and Laura walking up to the famous Ord Road gap in the outskirts of Kamloops, to add to the small handful of riders to hit it.
__________________________________________________________________________________

Perhaps the most memorable trip we went on during the production of INFERNO was our trip to Golden, Canmore and Moose Mountain. We got to meet some seriously cool people and ride some seriously gnarly stuff...

photo
Ian Barcellos, hitting the infamous "Pirate Plank" (for the fourth time)

photo
Aiden Watson and Ben McEvoy reviewing the footage at Moose Mountain, AB with John Maffey in the background
photo
Ben

photo
Brodie at the bottom of Mount 7
photo
Oliver A.K.A "Doggydurag" showing us the local spots, Canmore AB

Everywhere we went this summer, we went in style. And by "in style" I mean in the greatest piece of engineering man has ever made: the 2002 Honda CR-V. This thing is currently sitting at exactly 399 thousand kilometres and over the summer took us everywhere. Highway? Beast of a car. 4x4? Beast. Shelter for the night? Beast. It even has locking differential in first gear. What a machine. This is my second one.

photo
Summiting Mount 7 in the greatest car ever made
__________________________________________________________________________________

We finished up filming and editing this video in October. I can't thank enough all the people who supported this project in any way, shape or form. Please give it a watch, and support real mountain biking.

Last week, we premiered the video at out local shop here in Vernon, Skyride. Big shoutouts to Terence, Ben, Jeremey and Chris! We had a sick turnout, and it was so cool to see so many people from the community show up to support real mountain biking.

photo

photo


photo

photo



photo


Posted In:
Videos Must Watch


Author Info:
illbeseeingyouincourt avatar

Member since Mar 21, 2019
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
169730 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
46886 views
5 Things We Learned From the 2025 Red Bull Rampage
46662 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
44811 views
Rivian Spinoff Introduces ‘Transcendent Mobility’ Urban eMTB
44734 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
34647 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
32722 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
27694 views

112 Comments
  • 1701
 What in the name of my baggy jeans are caught in my 9spd triple chainset is this
  • 140
 I felt this in my core..
  • 50
 I used to cut my xc bike seat post so it could be lowered for downhill races. Rocky Mountain Soul FTW!
  • 50
 @Saucycheese: I had a long seatpost and a short seatpost, each with a saddle ready to roll at all times
  • 40
 @jokermtb: which one had a leopard print SDG on it?
  • 9515
 Great video. Glad somebody said it. 90% of mtb "edits" these days are over produced overly artistic circlejerks that are more about the video than the riding. More skate and bmx inspired videos!
  • 2238
flag Muscovir (Jan 11, 2025 at 11:20) (Below Threshold)
 Worse yet: It's a circle jerk filled with the kind of people that get mad when you tell them that you don't find their bumbling (average riding skills) particularly inspiring...
  • 374
 I never watch freeride edits but glad I watched this one. That whole last part was my favorite, great music also.
  • 291
 Quality work boys. The world needs more lads like you. Such good vibes. And that step down near the end.. holy sh*t
  • 50
 That's the Ord Road Gap! I think it was Steve Romaniuk who made that gap famous yearsssss ago. It's massive Salute
  • 50
 @jptothetree: right you are. Drop in season 3! Watch that kamloops episode and you will notice a callback in inferno
  • 11
 @jptothetree: you mean at about 20 mins in? Gillard road gap here in Kelowna is the one Romo is best known for. We rebuilt it after a gnarly failed attempt by Grant Allen (Aussie). We raised the take off and buffed the landing, calculated the correct speed and Romo sent it followed by Nathan Kamila and Ryan Schneph. Epic days and the sessions on that gap that followed including scenes in Drop In TV. At the time it was the largest known gap successfully hit in an MTB. I think Wade Simmons hit one for a Marzoochi promo shortly after that had a higher vertical drop.
  • 40
 @mikedk: So cool. So much incredible history from Kelowna to Kamloops. My dad was the producer of Drop In and also drove the bus haha. He gave me the idea to recreate that sequence. We've still got all the old dvds from seasons 1 through 5. Timeless!
  • 280
 The bikes and maybe helmets are the only tells that this isn't vintage free ride.
  • 190
 Nah man as soon as I saw the name Aiden I knew it had to be very recent.
  • 220
 This is a fantastic callback, I'm really surprised that such a young person was able to capture the magic feeling of the early 00s without having lived through. Great work Brodie.
  • 82
 well its the new "style".
So they invest some time into researching how to wear massive baggy pants and really small hoodies with a weird as beany all together. Including Tribals lol

GenZ is too funny tho.
Great Vid boys n girls !!
  • 210
 "Ever since I was a young buck"

"This year, I graduated high school."

lol
  • 191
 You need to find a way to put this out on VHS
  • 50
 DVD release soon
  • 170
 I didn't see my old 2007 Kona stab in this, wtf.
  • 140
 It'll be in the next one for sure! I'm welding some reinforcement onto the frame at school and me and some friends are gonna give it a rad paint job!
  • 20
 @clappedbikeenthusiast: Lol effin eh.
  • 2411
 Sick stuff, but not sure why you gotta bring down what other people are doing
  • 140
 The kids are ok
  • 120
 Is this a CRV commercial for freeriders?
  • 20
 If only Honda had the guts. Their ads are the blandest in the industry. They even made John Cena boring.
  • 10
 @sfarnum: ...the helpful Honda people have entered the chat....
  • 155
 I'm just happy kids are rocking baggy denim and listening to 311 again. Don't quit, I like where this is going
  • 51
 This is fkn excellent. Defo got strong Kranked 4 vibes. Great riding and love the production value. We dont need the same 4k stabilized gopro runs over and over. Great to see a bunch of young riders absolutely ripping it.
  • 61
 Just as I’m starting to get used to those skinhugging jeans since all my old pants are dead, we’re going baggy again…
Can we please keep them around this time?
  • 50
 That damageplan song was a great choice! Every time i hear it i think it'd be good for a bike video. Great video, i really enjoyed it. Well done.
  • 10
 "ok, it can't be that old school free ride, let me check this out" "immediately pulls out Steve Peat's NWD 5 track" "I was wrong"
  • 50
 Was extremely confused for a while there. How does he have ohlins suspension? How are they riding cgp if it opened in 2014ish? Thats how spot on the 00s vibe was.
  • 60
 Big D wants his CD’s back. He’ll trade you for a tripod.
  • 81
 I think I'm old
  • 51
 Amazing film, I hate 90% of the insta edits the cuts are way too fast and you do not see any riding. I still have my Karpiel with Monster-T's hanging on my wall.
  • 50
 Baggy pants, no fear and tap out t-shirts, and frosted tips. Nothing better
  • 20
 This was great, awesome work! Brought back the feel of the old videos. I'm not just being nostalgic because I'm an older rider either. The newer videos have great talent but seem so perfect and predictable. This feels more organic and fun, great music and a better mix of riding locations. Keep it going!
  • 50
 Jeans that baggy are particularly freeride
  • 61
 i got so hyped when 311 hit
  • 43
 Good riding and good work committing to a big project. But if you want a real challenge, and think media today sucks--make something new, don't just steal from the past. You'll be shocked how hard it is to be original. Also, you might just find that all the people who made those 2000s era films we know and love, are the ones making everything now, too. They just wanted to challenge themselves to move past a shaky handy cam, and have shaped all the media from then until now.
  • 60
 No stealing here - just pure inspiration from a time when budgets were whatever you had in your own wallet, and honoring an era of freeriding that followed ‘the waves’, or in this case, the zones where locals were shredding.
  • 41
 That was fkn awesome! The crew, the riding, the editing, interludes, music, outfits - all based AF.
  • 30
 I loved the vibe of this, took me back years. Hearing a bit of AIC made it even better.
  • 51
 hell ya boys finally a video worth watching
  • 40
 Great video! And thank you so much for 311.
  • 51
 fuck yes boys. only thing it needed was more 1 leg steve romo tabes.
  • 40
 the zoomers will be alright
  • 30
 second gen CRV is certifiably the best vehicle out there! great work gents!
  • 30
 The kids are alright! Diggin in the crates no less. DITC what a track! Seriously brought me back to 97, jncos and all!
  • 30
 Kids are alright! If this what the next generation is up to, biking will be damn cool again.
  • 20
 Rad edit. Video made me want to ride badly and hang out with friends and do stupid shit, it's what mtb is about. Thanks for the work and we get to enjoy the watch.
  • 30
 Straight fire on mad beats
  • 31
 Damn, that was a refreshing watch! Kudos's to the film crew!
  • 10
 2:54 is one of the best things I've ever seen in a "we go hard" edit... Thank you for that gem.
  • 10
 I always watch freeride film. Good vibes on the road trip. A very good film
  • 20
 Maaan watching this i felt 20y old again XD \m/
  • 11
 Reminds me so much of the xgames demo dvds floating around in the late 90's. Real question...Where is the Jimmy's chicken shack in this???
  • 20
 Brodie and Crew, Fucking well done! Love it!
  • 53
 The mountain bike community thanks you. fuck yea boys
  • 10
 for a film made in 2024, the amount of old school nostalgia this gave me was unreal. Great work lads!!!!
  • 20
 Good video. Bad pants. Nice work boys.
  • 20
 That was rad! Was that the f-ing ord road gap?!
  • 20
 Hell yes it was!!
  • 20
 so good ! I love the spirit back in 2000 vibes thanks
  • 20
 Glad Ian's mom got the credit she deserved
  • 20
 Coolest mom ever!
  • 10
 great vibes here. jealous of your shred crew. great riding, filming and soundtrack. well done!
  • 10
 Excellent video. Retro style without being cliché or cheesy.
The blurb is spot on.
Finally, the riders are well dressed.
  • 21
 That was a brilliant video. Hats off to them all.
  • 31
 wicked!
  • 10
 Absolute fire! So stoked!
  • 10
 makes me miss the old mtb video days! awesome
  • 10
 The intro remind me the good old "finger on the trigger" snowboard videos
  • 20
 2025 is looking good
  • 10
 So good!! Great riding. Damageplan!!!!!
  • 10
 Love it reminds me of the classics! You missed happy hour on mt 7 tho!
  • 10
 Next year! We were only passing through and had time for one lap
  • 10
 great work looks like a fun time!
  • 10
 That hit sooo hard! Hell yeah!
  • 10
 This is CORE mountain biking.
  • 10
 Best mtb vid I have seen in a while.
  • 10
 I thought this video was released last year
  • 10
 Hell yeah, the vibes make me wanna ride
  • 10
 Fabulous....just FABULOUS!
  • 10
 this was dope. boys were raised right.
  • 44
 Great video, but you almost lost me at 311.
  • 40
 Great to see the '02 CRV get a shoutout as the best car ever made.
  • 50
 in my mind it's a testament to how f'ing awesome it is that i just accepted the linkin park and 311 tracks.
  • 33
 Hell. Fucking. Yea. This was great!
  • 10
 just brilliant!!
  • 10
 memories!
  • 12
 get that POS CRV out of the left lane!! crv drivers are always camping in the left lane.
  • 10
 Because they are machines. Greatest vehicle ever made
  • 10
 The kids are alright.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023703
Mobile Version of Website