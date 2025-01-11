Must Watch: Pure Early 2000 Freeride Vibes in 'Inferno'

Today's mountain bike content is nothing short of a joke.

INFERNO

Kamloops B.C.

Ian Barcellos, Shotgun Line Brodie Bieber, Dirt Surfing

Brodie, Ian and Aiden Watson standing atop the infamous Barnhartvale Gravel Pit

Laura Lucas. Massive shoutout to the builders of this insane spot!

Jordan Lafaut, casing the sh*t out of the Gnarcroft road gap while jumping over my 2002 Honda CR-V (the greatest vehicle of all time)

Ian and Laura walking up to the famous Ord Road gap in the outskirts of Kamloops, to add to the small handful of riders to hit it.

Golden

Canmore

Moose Mountain

Ian Barcellos, hitting the infamous "Pirate Plank" (for the fourth time)

Aiden Watson and Ben McEvoy reviewing the footage at Moose Mountain, AB with John Maffey in the background Ben

Brodie at the bottom of Mount 7 Oliver A.K.A "Doggydurag" showing us the local spots, Canmore AB

2002 Honda CR-V

Summiting Mount 7 in the greatest car ever made

Everything is the same and all share one common goal: views.Wack.Last year, I made a full-length mountain bike/skateboard project and called it. This video was created as a distraction from the garbage content that is shoved down our throats every day. The video was a blast to make, and the feeling of releasing an actual video to the world was far greater than that of any Instagram reel post I will ever post.Ever since I was a young buck, I've been super into filming mountain bike videos and was super nerdy about video editing growing up. I remember watching hours and hours of YouTube tutorials on masking, creating effects, animating, different types of cuts and using all of it on clips of my friends and I riding all our local spots growing up.This year, I graduated high school. What next?No idea.One thing I know for sure is that I will keep making videos and continue creating content that does not conform to the current trends in our sport. And ideally somewhere along the way it can become a career.Over the summer and fall of 2024, we made another video.Filmed across B.C and Alberta,was created in an attempt to remind people what freeride mountain biking is all about. No vertical GoPro mounts, no trending audios, and no bullshit.Mountain biking is awesome, mainstream mountain bike content is a joke.If you've got a bit of time, I would be stoked if you could watch INFERNO front to back, and help support a cool crew of riders who I think represent what mountain bike culture is all about.__________________________________________________________________________________Much of the filming for this project took place inAn area known worldwide for being one of the most influential places in the history of freeride mountain biking. Rightfully so. We are lucky enough to live only an hour and a half away from this freeride haven...__________________________________________________________________________________Perhaps the most memorable trip we went on during the production of INFERNO was our trip toand. We got to meet some seriously cool people and ride some seriously gnarly stuff...Everywhere we went this summer, we went in style. And by "in style" I mean in the greatest piece of engineering man has ever made: the. This thing is currently sitting at exactly 399 thousand kilometres and over the summer took us everywhere. Highway? Beast of a car. 4x4? Beast. Shelter for the night? Beast. It even has locking differential in first gear. What a machine. This is my second one.__________________________________________________________________________________We finished up filming and editing this video in October. I can't thank enough all the people who supported this project in any way, shape or form. Please give it a watch, and support real mountain biking.Last week, we premiered the video at out local shop here in Vernon, Skyride. Big shoutouts to Terence, Ben, Jeremey and Chris! We had a sick turnout, and it was so cool to see so many people from the community show up to support real mountain biking.