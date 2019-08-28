Video: Pure Stoke of a Whistler Summer

As summer comes to an end, Shred Tam Visuals set out over the past three months to compile their first full-length film. Upon creating this film Flynn one of them members of STV broke his ankle resulting in a halt to making the film. Zev the other member of STV stayed in Whistler for the rest of the summer to finish the film. It all started with the famous Pemberton train gap. This was the first segment we filmed and it led to the filming of everything from laps in the bike to riding BMX in the skatepark.We wanted to represent the underground riding scene in the area by showing very talented riders from all over the world. Showcasing talented riding along with a diverse soundtrack made for fourteen minutes of pure stoke. We hope everyone had an awesome summer and enjoyed the film. Stay tuned for what STV has to offer in the future as this is the just beginning.Kyam Buckton 20-year-old Aussie getting steezy over the train tracks.Weapons of choice.How does this thing work?Watch your step.Putting the gap in perspective.Eyes on the prize.Working for the angles.The climb up was the hardest part.Ready to send?Stoke levels 1000.Just hanging out.