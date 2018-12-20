Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
MUST WATCH: Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave Shut Whistler Down - Sound of Speed
Dec 20, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Listen to the pure, unadulterated sound of speed as Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave shred Whistler.
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
87376 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
57440 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
44710 views
Win a 100% Aircraft Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
39288 views
Win The Ultimate Home Mechanic Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
39280 views
Pinkbike Awards: Cast Your Vote in the Reader's Choice Poll
33576 views
Video: Friday Fails #49
32599 views
Pinkbike Awards: Best Value Product Winner
32353 views
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
TrevZ
(2 hours ago)
If it's just shut down because of these guys can you open it back up pls they're done and the rest of us would like to ride ty
[Reply]
+ 5
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(2 hours ago)
Ahahaha it's absolutely cruel to release this when park season is so far away.
[Reply]
+ 7
theging
(1 hours ago)
Is there an option to watch it on loop? I want this playing at the in-laws over Christmas the entire time.
[Reply]
+ 2
robwhynot
(2 hours ago)
Curious to know how they mic’d to capture sound for the video. The sound is way to clean at a distance for a basic camera mic.
Also... since when has Whistler been infested with killer bees?
[Reply]
+ 1
TrevZ
(47 mins ago)
They would have had wireless lav mics on the riders and the audio file is sync'd with the video and camera audio in post.
[Reply]
+ 5
lobohusky
(2 hours ago)
Holy crap... these guys are insane! Is it summer yet?!
[Reply]
+ 3
ed23
(1 hours ago)
These lads need to be in deathgrip 2. This felt like Bren and ratboy in schmalding. So fucking sick bro
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(17 mins ago)
The link doesn't work for me. Is it because of the impending gov't shutdown? Can't find it on Redbull either.
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(54 mins ago)
Reckon these guys could knock 3 seconds off their WC runs if they could learn to ride in a straight line! Lol
[Reply]
+ 1
CanadianReign
(41 mins ago)
Makes me want to go start shoveling snow of the trails!
[Reply]
+ 1
drjonnywonderboy
(1 hours ago)
Makes your proud to be British
[Reply]
+ 2
pigman65
(22 mins ago)
drjonnywonderboy......your spelling does not.
[Reply]
+ 1
lalientoxc
(1 hours ago)
That looked like a lot of fuuun!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Van-kiwi
(1 hours ago)
How did that hip on DM work out for the bikes? This vid is mega steez
[Reply]
+ 1
Abantos
(1 hours ago)
Fun to watch. I saw kaos break a bike there, rdog, kade and many more sending it and many crashes with the Beni comments
[Reply]
+ 1
lyleo
(38 mins ago)
i heard it was a weird hip, with a blind approach and it should be changed.... seeing as this was a joey saying it, im inclined to believe its sick AF
[Reply]
+ 2
sundaydoug
(2 hours ago)
wow
[Reply]
+ 2
Myspeedbuggie
(1 hours ago)
so good!
[Reply]
+ 1
Stevendm
(2 hours ago)
Yessss..
[Reply]
+ 1
TombPhoto
(21 mins ago)
Too good!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lazyarse
(1 hours ago)
GoodManLads
[Reply]
- 2
DH-Angel
(1 hours ago)
everytime i ride at whistler i see a big hand full of guys who would just simply dominate Word Cup Downhill racing if they ever got into racing.
[Reply]
+ 1
aarontherider
(2 hours ago)
Wowza...
[Reply]
+ 1
scoot34
(1 hours ago)
Braaaap !
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026594
Mobile Version of Website
24 Comments
Also... since when has Whistler been infested with killer bees?
Post a Comment