MUST WATCH: Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave Shut Whistler Down - Sound of Speed

Dec 20, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Listen to the pure, unadulterated sound of speed as Kade Edwards and Kaos Seagrave shred Whistler.


24 Comments

  • + 7
 If it's just shut down because of these guys can you open it back up pls they're done and the rest of us would like to ride ty
  • + 5
 Ahahaha it's absolutely cruel to release this when park season is so far away.
  • + 7
 Is there an option to watch it on loop? I want this playing at the in-laws over Christmas the entire time.
  • + 2
 Curious to know how they mic’d to capture sound for the video. The sound is way to clean at a distance for a basic camera mic.

Also... since when has Whistler been infested with killer bees? Smile
  • + 1
 They would have had wireless lav mics on the riders and the audio file is sync'd with the video and camera audio in post.
  • + 5
 Holy crap... these guys are insane! Is it summer yet?!
  • + 3
 These lads need to be in deathgrip 2. This felt like Bren and ratboy in schmalding. So fucking sick bro
  • + 2
 The link doesn't work for me. Is it because of the impending gov't shutdown? Can't find it on Redbull either.
  • + 1
 Reckon these guys could knock 3 seconds off their WC runs if they could learn to ride in a straight line! Lol
  • + 1
 Makes me want to go start shoveling snow of the trails!
  • + 1
 Makes your proud to be British
  • + 2
 drjonnywonderboy......your spelling does not.
  • + 1
 That looked like a lot of fuuun!!
  • + 1
 How did that hip on DM work out for the bikes? This vid is mega steez
  • + 1
 Fun to watch. I saw kaos break a bike there, rdog, kade and many more sending it and many crashes with the Beni comments
  • + 1
 i heard it was a weird hip, with a blind approach and it should be changed.... seeing as this was a joey saying it, im inclined to believe its sick AF
  • + 2
 wow
  • + 2
 so good!
  • + 1
 Yessss..
  • + 1
 Too good!
  • + 1
 GoodManLads
  • - 2
 everytime i ride at whistler i see a big hand full of guys who would just simply dominate Word Cup Downhill racing if they ever got into racing.
  • + 1
 Wowza...
  • + 1
 Braaaap !

