Video: Pushing Hard on a Downcountry Bike

It's no secret a lot of us are over-biked and it's not uncommon to see big hitting 170mm 29ers on flat mellow trails around your local town. But in recent years, a new buzz word has been mentioned here and there.Down-Country Bikes.Reviews, videos and ads, they all promote this relatively new category of bikes but the question remains.How hard can you really push a 120mm down-country bike? In this case the Transition Spur.We teamed up with trailstore.se and Swedish rider Philip Fagerberg, who some of you may have seen in the new Red Bull series Swede Shreds.Philip really pushed the bike to its limits. Gnarly wet roots and rocks, big jumps, 6-meter drop, you name it.Are you convinced that this breed of bikes are here to stay? I am.