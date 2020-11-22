Video: Pushing Hard on a Downcountry Bike

Nov 22, 2020
by escapegravity  
Philip Fagerberg on Transition Spur

by escapegravity
Views: 185    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


It's no secret a lot of us are over-biked and it's not uncommon to see big hitting 170mm 29ers on flat mellow trails around your local town. But in recent years, a new buzz word has been mentioned here and there.

Down-Country Bikes.

Reviews, videos and ads, they all promote this relatively new category of bikes but the question remains.

How hard can you really push a 120mm down-country bike? In this case the Transition Spur.


We teamed up with trailstore.se and Swedish rider Philip Fagerberg, who some of you may have seen in the new Red Bull series Swede Shreds.


Philip really pushed the bike to its limits. Gnarly wet roots and rocks, big jumps, 6-meter drop, you name it.

Are you convinced that this breed of bikes are here to stay? I am.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
80940 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
70853 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
60922 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
43934 views
Video & Interview: Tom Van Steenbergen Posts Footage of his Recent Crash
42898 views
OneUp Announces EDC Lite, A 9-Function Steerer Tube Tool
41899 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
38813 views
Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Travel Indicator & Angle Spacers
35422 views

1 Comment

  • 4 0
 Tbh he probably could have gone just as fast on a hardtail. Proves nothing about the term 'down country'. All modern mountain bikes are incredibly capable machines these days.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007952
Mobile Version of Website