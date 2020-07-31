Video: Pushing Hard on a eMTB with Brendan Fairclough

Jul 31, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesI finally got the Scott E Genius back on the road and she's better than ever. We have new TRP breaks and some super cool bike hacks going on the new controller. I took it down to MB Cyclery bike shop and got the boys to do some mad mods to it. I thought I could pop down and quickly swap the breaks over but that was not the case. 3 hours later and lot of apologising on my side we had a fulling working ebike again. Stoked!

We then hit the woods. I use my ebike a lot in the winter but don't tend to ride it so much in the summer. I like to ride my normal mountain bike instead as the uphills don't seem so hard to mange in the summer months.

Loved ripping the E-bike around and learning its limits. Pretty sure we found them on the steeps but no where near on the jumps. This thing jumps so well. No wonder Sam Pilgrim rips them hard on dirt jumps. Brendan Fairclough


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Brendan Fairclough Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
134407 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
78298 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
53136 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
49328 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
47083 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
42894 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
40878 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
38269 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 *gets popcorn ready

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007532
Mobile Version of Website