Video: Pushing Hard on La Thuile's Alpine Trails in "Amped"

Aug 8, 2020
by Alessandro Bionaz  

Michel Angelini pushes it on his home trails in La Thuile, where he won the Enduro Italian Championship Master title in 2019.

Film by Alessandro Bionaz.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 I don't know if it's just the camera work but he doesn't seem all that fast from this video. I'm sure he must be, but the video just doesn't convey speed...

Post a Comment



