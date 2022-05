Project Evolve is about evolving the UK freeride scene. Holding our first Women's Gravity Jam was about creating a non-competitive event that was all about good vibes, meeting new people who share the same love, and helping progress freeride.



We could not have been more stoked about how well the event went down and we may have more planned in the pipeline!



A big thank you to all the sponsors and revolution bike park who made this event possible! It was a very special day! — Sian Dillon