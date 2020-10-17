Video: Putting First Tracks Down on a New, Flowy Trail in 'Homegrown'

Homegrown is a photo and video project that came together by building, riding and shooting this summer at home in southern Germany. Earlier this year right before the coronavirus hit Europe, Chris and I started to build a fun little line in a beautiful piece of forest. Due the lockdown the local trails and forests got really crowded, so it was nice to have some hidden and fresh trails to ride.
Natural rollers and plenty of dead logs made it easy to put a fun, flowy line together in no time. It was such a nice feeling as the trail worked out perfect first go. The tight linked features gives it a kinda bmx trails/ pumptrack feel.
As the temperatures went up, the grass around the line grew. In sommer that overgrown scenery with the outstanding white birch trees made the surroundings look like a slice of paradise.
Having hometrails to ride all year around gives you a connection to the change of the seasons in a sense. I feel like it has a powerful impact to see that slow but constant change while being out riding.
I'm already looking forward to more projects like these. Thanks for watching.
// video: Sascha Kiefer (https://www.instagram.com/saschakiefer_
)
// photography: Christoph Laue (https://christophlaue.com/
)
// sound: Jonathan Vaeth
// riding: Jeremias Vaeth (https://www.instagram.com/jeremiasvaeth/
)
