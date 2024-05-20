Video: Puzzling in the Pits with Andreas Kolb & Jordi Cortes at the Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup

This episode of Pitted was made in partnership with Fox.

Andreas had been testing out some new settings from Jordi in Schladming. Photo by Nathan Hughes.

Rain meant changing conditions which, if you believe Jordi, shouldn't have impacted setup that much... Photo by Dave Trumpore.

The suspension techs were busy all week. Photo by Nick Bentley.

So many 40s. Photo by Nick Bentley.

Cathro insists that "slippy" is a word, and we're not here to correct him. Andy over the slippy roots into the top 10. Photo by Dave Trumpore.

Get pitted, so pitted, with Jordi Cortes and Andreas Kolb as they dial in bike setup and come to grips with the evolving conditions at the Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup.In all seriousness, we loved tagging along for some setup chat with Jordi and Andy and can't wait to ruin our own suspension setups by trying to emulate World Cup athlete setups. Which athletes should we go embedded with at the next round?