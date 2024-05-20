Video: Puzzling in the Pits with Andreas Kolb & Jordi Cortes at the Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup

May 20, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


Get pitted, so pitted, with Jordi Cortes and Andreas Kolb as they dial in bike setup and come to grips with the evolving conditions at the Bielsko-Biała DH World Cup.

This episode of Pitted was made in partnership with Fox.
Fox logo

THUMBNAIL for other video
Andreas had been testing out some new settings from Jordi in Schladming. Photo by Nathan Hughes.

It was rough out there today. Payback for a sunny Fort William no doubt.
Rain meant changing conditions which, if you believe Jordi, shouldn't have impacted setup that much... Photo by Dave Trumpore.

It was a long day for the service teams with plenty of parts taking a hammering at round 1.
The suspension techs were busy all week. Photo by Nick Bentley.

A rear site of a black Fox 40.
So many 40s. Photo by Nick Bentley.

Andreas Kolbe would finish 8th
Cathro insists that "slippy" is a word, and we're not here to correct him. Andy over the slippy roots into the top 10. Photo by Dave Trumpore.




In all seriousness, we loved tagging along for some setup chat with Jordi and Andy and can't wait to ruin our own suspension setups by trying to emulate World Cup athlete setups. Which athletes should we go embedded with at the next round?

Regions in Article
Bielsko-Biała

Posted In:
Racing and Events Reviews and Tech Videos Pinkbike Originals Pitted Sponsored Forks Shocks Fox Factory Andreas Kolb Jordi Cortes


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,117 articles
