Video: Puzzling in the Pits of Fort William with Fox's Top Athletes

Episode 10: Will Rachel Atherton Race Fort William? Let the puzzling begin.
|"She likes to pretend she's not fit. She's never not fit."—Jordi Cortes, about Rachel Atherton returning to racing
Episode 11: Rainy qualifiers in Fort Williams
|"Maybe you don't want to be racing in the rain but it tends to compact the dirt down. It was pretty loose the first day before it got wet. The biggest challenge for me is the wind. It's super tough when you're getting a heavy side wind and it just wants to blow you over, blow you off the track, maybe blow you away like Mary Poppins on an umbrella."—Dakotah Norton, on rain, wind for qualifiers
Episode 12: Finishing Strong at Fort William DH Finals
|"It was miserable out there today. Freezing cold, soaking wet, super muddy, everywhere you stepped your foot would sink and be ankle deep in a puddle. The fact that there were that many people enduring the cold and the rain, all for the love of mountain biking is pretty sick. Such a great sport."—Jake Frew, on just how dedicated the Fort William fans are
1 Comment