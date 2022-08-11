Video: Quad Eliminator Carnage - Throwback Thursday Malverns 2018

Nothing quite compares to 4 riders racing head to head, check out this absolute carnage from 2018's GT Bicycles Malverns Classic Festival.
The event is back for 2022 and the team are stoked to announce the return of the Cannondale Quad Eliminator for 2022. With some big names on site it's guaranteed to go off! Just a few of the riders on the start sheet.. Joel Anderson, Katy Curd, Josh Bryceland and Sam Hockenhull, Sam Cofano, Ben Deakin, Becci Skelton, Sian Dillon... It's going to be a mad one, want to join them? There's a few entries left.
The Malverns Classic is the UK's biggest MTB Festival and returns to Eastnor Deer Park, Hereford this August Bank Holiday. Expect loads of racing, riding, 100 brands on site and 3 nights of camping... it's a dream MTB weekender. Not to mention live shows from Danny MacAskill's Drop and Roll Tour and Ex Prodigy member Leeroy Thornhill headlining the main stage Saturday night. It's not one to be missed, get your tickets here.
Head over to www.malvernsclassic.com
for festival info and tickets.
