Video: Qualifying and Finals Highlights with Eliot Jackson - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

May 2, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Eliot Jackson covers all the racing from the first round of the 2019 downhill World Cup season in Maribor.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


1 Comment

  • + 1
 The Off-season is just to long. It makes no sense at all. It is wasted money, wasted time and wasted interest in a discipline

