Video: Qualifying Chaos at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023
Sep 30, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Moi Moi TV - Snowshoe Downhill World Cup Qualifying Day Chaos!
Some massive crashes out there today, and YT MOB goes top 5 in qualifying!!
Healing vibes to Dean Lucas, hope you’re all good brother.
—
Jack Moir
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
World Cup DH
Jack Moir
Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,749 articles
