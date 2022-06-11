Watch
Video: Qualifying Day Carnage at the Leogang World Cup with Mani Lettenbichler
Jun 11, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
The Leogang Downhill World Cup returns in 2022, for yet another year of carnage in the woods. As riders cautiously dial in their race lines, Mani Lettenbichler is trackside to witness the carnage first-hand.
—
Red Bull Bike
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
115871 views
Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
86822 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
55627 views
First Look: The New Unno Burn Looks Absolutely Wild
50095 views
4 Steel Bikes from the 2022 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
41543 views
7 of the Best New Mountain Bike Pants Ridden & Rated
40416 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022
40327 views
Tech Randoms: Custom Everything at the Leogang DH World Cup 2022
37291 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
houli77
(1 hours ago)
Sorry red bull I made it like 15sec in and had to bail. The overzealous banter with bad techno music injures my brain. Help
[Reply]
1
0
Mitch243
(51 mins ago)
I can't say I enjoyed Mani as a host. He didn't add any value towards a MTB viewer, maybe for non-riders talking about it being muddy was interesting?
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(25 mins ago)
Losing Red Bull next year doesn’t feel like such a bad deal after watching (part of) this.
[Reply]
