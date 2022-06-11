Video: Qualifying Day Carnage at the Leogang World Cup with Mani Lettenbichler

Jun 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Leogang Downhill World Cup returns in 2022, for yet another year of carnage in the woods. As riders cautiously dial in their race lines, Mani Lettenbichler is trackside to witness the carnage first-hand.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Sorry red bull I made it like 15sec in and had to bail. The overzealous banter with bad techno music injures my brain. Help
  • 1 0
 I can't say I enjoyed Mani as a host. He didn't add any value towards a MTB viewer, maybe for non-riders talking about it being muddy was interesting?
  • 1 0
 Losing Red Bull next year doesn’t feel like such a bad deal after watching (part of) this.





