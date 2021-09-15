Video: Qualifying Highlights from the Snowshoe World Cup

Sep 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Words: Red Bull Bike

UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup Snowshoe, Race 1 Qualifications - a lot of much needed points were up for grabs today and nobody of the world's finest wasn't planning to miss out on them. Tracey Hannah, Lauren Smith & Eliot Jackson were at the finish line to grab the 1st impressions of the penultimate qualification round of the 2021 season.

Results:
Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3.39.535
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3.47.067
3rd. Vali Holl: 3.47.538
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3.50.382
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3.51.083
6th. Eleonora Farina: 3.54.874
7th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3.55.735
8th. Veronika Widmann: 3.59.971
9th. Monika Hrastnik: 4.01.260
10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 4.01.691

Men:
1st. Finn Iles: 3.14.468
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 3.15.193
3rd. Luca Shaw: 3.15.206
4th. Dakotah Norton: 3.15.627
5th. Amaury Pierron: 3.15.722
6th. Troy Brosnan: 3.15.756
7th. Danny Hart: 3.15.939
8th. Reece Wilson: 3.16.136
9th. Matt Walker: 3.16.348
10th. Charlie Harrison: 3.17.630

Full results, here.

