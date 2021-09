Video: Qualifying Highlights from the Snowshoe World Cup

Words: Red Bull Bike

UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup Snowshoe, Race 1 Qualifications - a lot of much needed points were up for grabs today and nobody of the world's finest wasn't planning to miss out on them. Tracey Hannah, Lauren Smith & Eliot Jackson were at the finish line to grab the 1st impressions of the penultimate qualification round of the 2021 season.Results:Women:1st. Myriam Nicole: 3.39.5352nd. Camille Balanche: 3.47.0673rd. Vali Holl: 3.47.5384th. Nina Hoffmann: 3.50.3825th. Marine Cabirou: 3.51.0836th. Eleonora Farina: 3.54.8747th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3.55.7358th. Veronika Widmann: 3.59.9719th. Monika Hrastnik: 4.01.26010th. Emilie Siegenthaler: 4.01.691Men:1st. Finn Iles: 3.14.4682nd. Benoit Coulanges: 3.15.1933rd. Luca Shaw: 3.15.2064th. Dakotah Norton: 3.15.6275th. Amaury Pierron: 3.15.7226th. Troy Brosnan: 3.15.7567th. Danny Hart: 3.15.9398th. Reece Wilson: 3.16.1369th. Matt Walker: 3.16.34810th. Charlie Harrison: 3.17.630Full results, here